Basketball

“Kawhi Leonard, do cyborgs have a mantle?”: When Charles Barkley confused ‘the Klaw’ after winning his first All-Star MVP in 2020

"Kawhi Leonard, do cyborgs have a mantle?": When Charles Barkley confused 'the Klaw' after winning his first All-Star MVP in 2020
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
“My mother told me to not feed Bill Russell so well”: Wilt Chamberlain let the Celtics legend sleep over at his place just to get his butt kicked the next day
Next Article
Top 5 DRS moments: Best F1 DRS overtakes from 2017-2021
NBA Latest Post
"Kawhi Leonard, do cyborgs have a mantle?": When Charles Barkley confused 'the Klaw' after winning his first All-Star MVP in 2020
“Kawhi Leonard, do cyborgs have a mantle?”: When Charles Barkley confused ‘the Klaw’ after winning his first All-Star MVP in 2020

NBA legend Charles Barkley had Kawhi Leonard perplexed upon being called a cyborg, The Klaw…