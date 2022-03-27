“Kawhi Leonard, do cyborgs have a mantle?”: When Charles Barkley confused ‘the Klaw’ after winning his first All-Star MVP in 2020

NBA legend Charles Barkley had Kawhi Leonard perplexed upon being called a cyborg, The Klaw hits back with a strong answer

Whenever one thinks about Kawhi Leonard, the first thing that comes to mind is that he’s a fun guy. There are also moments like when he hit the buzzer-beater against Philly in the 2019 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Kawhi is one of the calmest and most collected players on the court. His ability to stay calm even during the biggest moments is what made some people call him a ‘cyborg’.

Kawhi truly justifies the same, as can be seen in a compilation of some of his plays here.

One of the coldest shots ever in the NBA history came at the hands of none other than Kawhi.

1 year ago today, Kawhi Leonard hit this buzzer beater to win Game 7 pic.twitter.com/nJI9Kc8cMP — Raptors Nation (@RaptorsNationTO) May 12, 2020

Also Read: “Kawhi Leonard reminds me a lot of Kevin Garnett that way he tends to want to show you by example”: When Doc Rivers had unique reasonings behind comparisons between The Klaw and KG

Back in 2020, Kawhi Leonard was named the All-Star Game MVP, after which he sat down with the Inside the NBA crew.

Charles Barkley calls Kawhi Leonard a cyborg to his face

Back in 2020, the NBA changed the All-Star Game format to honor the late Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant. Team LeBron was down entering into the 4th quarter, however, Kawhi Leonard took over and led Team LeBron to the win.

While doing so, he earned the newly announced Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP trophy. After the game, he sat down with the Inside the NBA crew, where Charles Barkley called him a ‘cyborg’. Kawhi was confused by the same, and then Chuck explained that it was because of how cold Kawhi is during games.

Charles Barkley confuses Kawhi Leonard by calling him a cyborg, and Kawhi explains why he doesn’t smile on the court – “I just try to stay locked into the game. It feels like when people are most serious, they play their best basketball. Nobody’s smiling in the 4th quarter.” pic.twitter.com/7dZJEV7GHM — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 17, 2020

Well, being icy has surely helped Kawhi. Being 30 years old, Kawhi is a 2x NBA Champion, 2x Finals MVP, 2x DPOY, 5x All-Star. He also has 5x All-NBA selections, and 7x All-NBA defensive selections.

Also Read: “Joel Embiid and James Harden are fouled because other teams cannot stop them!”: Daryl Morey destroys Ty Lue and the Clippers, says their offense would rank 30th without free throws

However cold Kawhi may be on the court, off the court, he’ll always be a ‘fun guy‘.