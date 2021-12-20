“Bro is this real??? Benny the Bull has no chill!!!”: Alex Caruso retweets the Bulls’ mascots’ tweet that trolls the Lakers for letting the guard go in off-season

Former Laker Alex Caruso again had an amazing outing for the Chicago Bulls and the Bulls mascot did not let it slide.

The Lakers took on the Chicago Bulls Sunday night without several players, head coach Frank Vogel and assistant Phil Handy due to NBA health and safety protocols.

Lakers were also short of Anthony Davis, who is out for at least a month after he suffered a left MCL sprain during Friday’s loss to Minnesota. The Bulls were also short of one of their MVP candidates in Zach LaVine but had DeMar DeRozan back in the starting lineup after 3-games.

DeRozan didn’t look rusty even after 15 days of no action and went for 38 points to sweep their Western Conference opponents with a 115-110 win. But the Lakers were hurt the most by the ex-Lakers who went off against their former team.

Caruso and Benny the Bull were all over Lake show

Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso again had a tremendous game against the Lakers. Both of them distributed LaVine’s scoring responsibility between themselves and went for a combined 36 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and a block.

But it was the latter whose 17 points hurt Lakers the most. As he was recently let go, in the free agency, after 4 seasons with the Lakers. And Benny the Bull reminded every Laker of their mistake with this hilarious poster.

Even Alex Caruso retweeted Benny’s tweet.

Bro is this real? 😭Benny has no chill https://t.co/iA0Cd6m4m5 — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) December 20, 2021

Lakers have been struggling on the defensive side of the court since the start of the 2021-22 season. They surely would not be this bad, had they signed Alex back.

