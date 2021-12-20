Basketball

“Bro is this real??? Benny the Bull has no chill!!!”: Alex Caruso retweets the Bulls’ mascots’ tweet that trolls the Lakers for letting the guard go in off-season

"Bro is this real??? Benny the Bull has no chill!!!": Alex Caruso retweets the Bulls' mascots' tweet that trolls the Lakers for letting the guard go in off-season
Akash Murty

Previous Article
OGA Dota Pit Season 5: Team Spirit Beats Team Secret in the Upper Bracket Finals to reach Grand Finals for OGA Dota Pit.
Next Article
“DeMar DeRozan is now the new king of the 4th quarter!”: NBA Twitter applauds the Bulls star for achieving a historic feat no player has clinched in the last 25 seasons
NBA Latest Post
"Lebron James has literally spent half of his life in the NBA": The Lakers superstar joins Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki on extremely exclusive, elite NBA all-time list
“Lebron James has literally spent half of his life in the NBA”: The Lakers superstar joins Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki on extremely exclusive, elite NBA all-time list

Lebron James is setting the standards for the superstars of the future. Lebron James is…