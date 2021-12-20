“I texted Zach LaVine to get his a** back as soon as possible”: DeMar DeRozan reveals why he needs his Bulls co-star back after torching LeBron James and the Lakers

DeMar DeRozan, following his 38 point outburst against the Lakers, said that he texted Zach LaVine to get his a** back ASAP.

The Chicago Bulls have proven to the entirety of the NBA that they are legit contenders to come out of the Eastern Conference. DeMar DeRozan in particular, has also been proving to fans and analysts alike that the notion that he was the ‘worst offseason signing’ was a flat-out horrendous take.

DeMar DeRozan has been having perhaps the best season of his career at age 32, scoring the ball with some of the best efficiency of his career (49.6%) while also delving into the skill he picked up on during his time in San Antonio: passing.

DeMar’s scoring when it matters the most however, is what has been most impressive with the Chicago Bulls. His uptick in scoring in the 4th quarter is surprising considering the fact that he’s sharing the ball with a ball-dominant player like Zach LaVine.

The two explosive shooting guards have seemed to have found a way to make it work together, much to the rest of the East’s detriment.

DeMar DeRozan wants Zach LaVine to come back as soon as possible.

DeMar DeRozan has had to suit up without his partner in crime for a while now due to LaVine being in Health and Safety Protocols. This didn’t stop him from going ballistic against the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring 19 of his 38 total points in the 4th quarter alone.

He did however, do it on 11-24 shooting from the field, which isn’t bad by any means but also meant that he wasn’t able to get off as many quality shots as he wanted to. His dagger on LeBron James was a pull-up 20 footer that was heavily contested and it probably wouldn’t have been if Zach LaVine was on the other court, leading to more spacing and more defensive attention being thrown his way.

Following the 5-point victory over the purple and gold, DeMar took to his postgame availability to say that he texted Zach as soon as the game was over to tell him to get back as soon as he can, to make his life easier on the basketball court.

DeRozan on LaVine absence: “He makes my job so much easier. I texted him after the game, ‘Get your ass back as soon as possible.'” — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 20, 2021

