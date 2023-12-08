“Bro, Leave Me Alone”: Anthony Edwards Reveals the Process of Keeping Business Side of the NBA From Becoming Overwhelming

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 17: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) looks on during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls on March 17, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire) NBA: MAR 17 Timberwolves at Bulls Icon23031715

The 22-year-old Anthony Edwards has fast-tracked his way to superstardom and has established himself as a generation. That seems to be a result of being super focused on his basketball, to the extent that he actively ignores his business manager when sought upon. Speaking to Boardroom, alongside his manager Justin Holland, ANT claimed that he was never interested in anything that was not directly related to his basketball.

Advertisement

Edwards was asked whether he, like a range of modern NBA stars, also spent a good amount of his time engaging with the business side of things. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves prodigy claimed that despite his number of business initiatives, he never wanted to be involved with anything but basketball.

“Oh yeah sure, I don’t get into any of that, at all. I tell him, bro leave me alone. If it ain’t about basketball, don’t call me or text, I don’t want to hear about none of that other stuff,” Edwards said, revealing the kind of difficulty Holland regularly underwent in his bid to get in touch with his superstar client.

Advertisement

Edwards called Holland’s job a huge challenge and accepted that he was generally impossible to get a hold of. “He got the hardest job in the world. Coz I won’t answer the phone, I won’t respond to emails, I ain’t doing none of that,” he said, and the two could not help but laugh.

Holland remarked that he had his ways of getting a hold of Edwards, who conceded that calling his girlfriend was the most common one his business people employed. Hence, Holland regularly ends up contacting ANT’s girlfriend Jeanine Robel instead.

Edwards’ friend and manager then revealed that he had one final method which he used to get a hold of Edwards, which was to simply show up at his house.

Anthony Edwards is excited about the release of his Adidas Signature shoes

Anthony Edwards seemed utterly delighted with how his soon-to-be-released Adidas AE1 shaped up. Showing off a pair during the interview, he claimed that he was determined to make shoes that people would actually wear.

Advertisement

ANT talked about his intention of creating shoes that people would want to hoop in and then went on to talk about the kind of inspiration he took from Kevin Durant’s signature line with Nike. Talking about how he, like KD, wants to dedicate different colorways to specific family members, Edwards said that KD’s Aunt Pearl was the first shoe he saw dedicated to a relative of the player.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0Uzn-5vOrt/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The 22-year-old has similar intentions with his signature line. Of course, despite his reluctance, he is involved in a range of initiatives along with the upcoming sneaker release. ANT has his own media and entertainment company which he is currently looking to take to the next level, Three Fifths Media.

He claimed that while he was focused on basketball, he also had one eye on the business side, with Holland suggesting that the idea was to emulate greats such as LeBron and KD. ANT, therefore, is also looking to build a portfolio of companies in the next few years.