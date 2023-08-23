“Bro, you ain’t healthy”: Stephen A. Smith Claps Back at Lonzo Ball in Response to Bulls’ Injured Star’s Viral Poolside Video

The Chicago Bulls’ Lonzo Ball last played in the NBA back during the 2021-22 season. Considering his constant struggles with a knee injury in recent months, Stephen A. Smith recently made the claim that he was having trouble sitting down and getting up. This led to a response from Ball himself, who posted a video criticizing the analyst. Now, speaking on ESPN, Smith claimed that merely being able to get up and sit down doesn’t mean Ball is ready for the NBA, according to a post by Clutchpoints.

The Chicago Bulls are heavily dependent on their young star and his unavailability was a big reason they missed out on the Playoffs last year. While Smith acknowledged his importance to the team in his initial comment, his claims have led to comprehensive controversy.

Stephen Smith hits back at Lonzo Ball over claims in social media video

Smith’s initial statement was delivered in a familiarly sarcastic fashion. However, he meant that Ball was not fit enough to play in the NBA anytime soon.

The analyst ended up taking the example of “sitting down and getting up” in order to communicate the player’s lack of fitness. However, Lonzo Ball took it literally and ended up posting a video showing himself sitting down and getting up.

Stephen A. Smith was not happy and had a hilarious response. Smith was being heavily trolled by fans on social media in the aftermath of his claims:

“You really going to sit poolside on the bench and think because you getting up and sitting down… that makes you healthy? … Bro, you ain’t healthy. That will help you run up and down the court for 30-35 minutes each night? Come on bro, come on. You have all these internet trolls celebrating his fitness. Don’t you have the stats? Don’t you know how many games he has missed? “

Of course, Lonzo Ball is expected to be missing for the 2023-24 season as well. Questions have been asked about the 25-year-old’s ability to continue playing in the NBA as well.

Lonzo Ball confirms he will be missing for the upcoming season

Lonzo Ball had largely been expected to miss his second consecutive season. The same was said by Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas last June.

Speaking on the “From the Point by Trae Young” podcast, Lonzo confirmed the same, according to CBS. After undergoing cartilage transplant surgery last March, Ball claimed that recent months had been his first breakthrough after being constantly marred with setbacks.

There is little doubt that Lonzo Ball’s road to recovery is a long one, and will take a number of months still. His appearance on the podcast quashed fears of an early retirement, although it will be interesting to see whether he can perform at the same levels.