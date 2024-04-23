Patrick Mahomes’ Former Teammate Rips Tom Brady For Calling “a Lot Of” Young Athletes Selfish

Tom Brady has taken the football world by storm after admitting how much he hates young players for acting selfishly. However, it seems not every NFL veteran resonates with the take. One such veteran was Patrick Mahomes’ former Chiefs’ teammate Mitchell Schwartz.

Schwartz, who has won a Super Bowl with Mahomes, was quick to react to Tom Brady’s popular take by indicating how he believes TB12 acted selfishly during his days in the NFL.

“Good thing he didn’t start his own clothing/fitness/lifestyle brand and insist on his personal trainer having privileges in the building no one else gets,” the tweet read.

The former NFL offensive lineman believed it was a shot taken at the NIL era of college football that has made student athletes self-aware of their personal brand.

He pointed out how Tom Brady had a personal coach Alex Guerrero working with him in the Patriots facility which was disliked by Bill Belichick. Furthermore, he mentioned how Brady used his popularity to launch brands and make money out of his likeness.

But it needs to be mentioned how Brady did so after becoming the best in the league and proving his worth to the franchise he dedicated his career to.

Mitchell Schwartz Reminds Tom Brady Fans How NIL Changed the Landscape

After Mitchell Schwartz’s tweet went viral, he doubled down on his response by suggesting how young players are setting their own path to success.