LaVar Ball’s Outspoken Antics Too Entertaining? Carmelo Anthony Certainly Thinks So

LaVar Ball is arguably the most outspoken individual in the NBA community in terms of the outrageous things he always manages to say. Even though it is not necessarily a good thing, nothing can stop him from speaking his mind. On the recent episode of his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Carmelo Anthony discussed the latest antics of LaVar prompted by the injuries of his sons. During the discussion with his co-host and Bomani Jones, Melo said that, even though he doesn’t agree with everything Ball said, the former NFL star did make a few good points.

The 56-year-old takes pride in the fact that he has trained his sons to be NBA-ready from the very beginning of their careers. Over the years, he has spoken on the unique approach he takes in practice. To his credit, LaVar has trained three of his sons to play professional basketball and two of them play in the NBA, Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball. Enraged by their recent injuries, Ball went off on the training formula that is usually practiced in the league. More importantly, he blamed the shoes that his sons wear on the court.

While discussing Ball’s recent outburst, it was clear that Carmelo was having a lot of fun. He took special interest in every word that was quoted from LaVar. But Melo likes to play fair. When his co-host Kid Mero talked about LaVar’s rant on the NBA players only conditioning their body and not paying any attention to their legs, Melo jumped to his defense. He said, “That is a fact. You’ve gotta condition your legs. That is a fact.”

Anthony also seemed to miss LaVar Ball’s outspoken antics that used to shake up media networks before. Ball’s current outburst on Puma shoes(which his sons have chosen to wear instead of LaVar’s BBB shoes) made Melo nostalgic about the good ol’ days. “We need LaVar back in the game, man,” Anthony added.

LaVar Ball goes off on NBA practice

Despite the injuries, LaVar is confident that LaMelo and Lonzo will make a comeback because they have been trained their entire life to overcome adversities. Even though he is confident on that aspect, the proud father is not content with the fact that there is no real training in the NBA. He told Bill Reiter of CBS Sports, “They say, oh, LaVar, you worked the boys out too hard… that’s why they hurt. No, the reason they hurt is because they got away from me. And they start doing these roody-poo workouts.”

A strong believer in running hills exercises, LaVar also believes that the shoes they are wearing are also contributing to these injuries. He said, “A lot of things have to do with them raggedy shoes that Melo be wearing. Them shoes are not made the right way for him.” The owner of sports apparel company Big Baller Brand said that these shoes are not made for athletes of LaMelo’s caliber and that is why he keeps twisting his ankle.