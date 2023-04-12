“Broke Off His Engagement with Cookie Twice”: After Giving up Promiscuous Lifestyle, Magic Johnson Faced Life-Threatening Repercussions

May 2, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Magic Johnson (center) poses with son Andre Johnson (left) and wife Cookie Johnson at a press conference to announce the sale of the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Guggenheim baseball management team at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson is one of the greatest players in NBA history. His size, skill, and basketball IQ all contributed to him becoming a superstar. However, not everything about the Laker legend’s life has been reputable.

In 1991, the Hall of Fame point guard announced that he had tested positive for HIV. A revelation that shocked, the NBA, the fans, and the world as a whole. The news laid bare the s**ual promiscuity of Johnson’s superstar lifestyle.

But, what was far more concerning was the fact that, just a few weeks before his announcement, Magic had gotten married. He wed the love of his life, Erletha “Cookie” Johnson. Add to that the fact that she was pregnant, and it was clear to see that he had put his entire family in a risky situation.

Magic Johnson’s promiscuity had life-threatening repercussions for both him and his family

Over the years, Magic Johnson’s “active” lifestyle has been well documented. After all, the man’s HIV announcement opened the floodgates. That being said, Johnson didn’t try to hide anything.

However, around the time of the announcement, things were different. He had just married Cookie Johnson, the woman he had loved since his days in college. It was a dream come true for him, but one that turned into a nightmare after he tested positive.

His questionable lifestyle and his numerous s**ual relationships had come back to bite him. After years of ducking the love of his life, breaking off engagements, and falling back into his then-promiscuous nature, he had finally agreed to marry her. Eight weeks after the wedding, things went awry. And, as the book “When the Game Was Ours” describes it, he had put their lives in jeopardy.

“He broke off his engagement with Cookie twice, hurt her deeply, but then, finally, provided her with the wedding of her dreams. And now, some eight weeks after the day he pledged to love her forever, he had placed their happiness—their lives—in jeopardy.”

Fortunately, for Magic and his family, Cookie, who was pregnant at the time had tested negative. Their first child, EJ was pronounced risk-free a few months later. But, most important of all, Cookie somehow found it in her heart to forgive and support her husband.

Cookie stayed with Magic Johnson despite his HIV-diagnosis

When Magic Johnson first learned he had HIV, his mind went to Cookie. He was afraid that his wife would want to leave him, and if she did, he would understand her decision. But, contrary to what he thought, Cookie Johnson had no intention of leaving whatsoever. In fact, her thoughts were only about him and how he would support him through it all.

The two have been together ever since, raising awareness about HIV and helping those in need. Safe to say, Magic is very lucky he met the woman of his dreams in Cookie Johnson.