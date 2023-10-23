“High-Maintenance Superstars”: Not Picky Over Bed Size, Shaquille O’Neal Prefers to Splurge on ‘Piano’ in Hotel Room Instead

F1 Grand Prix of USA – Race Shaquille O Neal during the F1 Grand Prix of United States of America USA at Circuit of The Americas, on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Austin United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xReginaldxMathalonex originalFilename:mathalone-f1grandp221023_npD3p.jpg

Shaquille O’Neal loves traveling and surprisingly enough, he isn’t a Diva while doing it. Shaq recently sat down with GQ Sports for an interview where he discussed all things related to vacations and traveling. During the segment called ‘ On the Road’, Shaq was asked about his experiences with travel, hotels, flights, and vacation spots.

Advertisement

During the interview, Shaq had some peculiar answers which stood out. While being asked about his bed size and room preferences, the 7’1 celebrity told GQ that, such things weren’t a problem.

Dr. O’Neal told GQ that bed sizes weren’t a problem, but that he always pays extra for a bigger room and tries to also get a Piano in his room whenever possible.

Advertisement

How Shaq travels and stays

Shaquille O’Neal has his jet and often flies around the world for fun or business. But during an interview with GQ, Shaq pointed out something unexpected. When asked about his preferences in bed sizes, The Diesel told GQ

“I’m not a diva. Some hotels take it upon themselves to get a bed and then another bed turned sideways. I snuggle up like a child, so I don’t need that. I’ve never been one of those high-maintenance superstars. My only request is a big room. I will overpay for that. I don’t like just four walls. I gotta have the biggest suite in the hotel. I like the living room, piano… “.

That being said, Shaq does like to have some things when available. First, during the interview, O’Neal mentioned that he likes to live in bigger rooms, preferably the larger suites. The Big Fella even said that he often pays extra, just to have a bigger room and it makes sense why he may need it.

The other thing Shaq likes is the piano. GQ even asked O’Neal if he played the piano, to which he answered ” No. I just like to look at it. Bro, you got a piano in your hotel room? You feel important. “

Advertisement

Shaq once rented an entire floor of a hotel

Back in 2010, Shaquille O’Neal was in talks with the Boston Celtics. To many people’s surprise, Shaq wasn’t against the idea of playing against the Lakers arch rivals, the Boston Celtics. Shaq even went as far as telling ‘Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Kimmel that ” Boston would be a good program “.

During the same time, O’Neal did something that very few retiring players would do. Shaq rented the entire top floor of the W Hotel in Boston. The 7 footer knows a thing or two about creating space both on the basketball floor and even off it.