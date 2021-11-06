“I want to win a championship, Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player”: Tyler Herro reveals his honest goals for the 2021-2022 season amid great start for the Heat

Amid his sensational start to the 2021-2022 campaign, Tyler Herro speaks about winning the championship, 6MOY, and MIP honors as his goals for the season.

The Miami Heat are one of the deadliest teams in the NBA. With an incredible 6-2 start to this young season, everything seems to be going their way. While Jimmy Butler has been playing on an MVP level, Bam Adebayo and PJ Tucker have been responsible for igniting the squad’s stellar defense, a huge role for Miami’s early success has to be credited to Tyler Herro.

After having a rather silent sophomore season, averaging 15.1 points, 5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, Herro has really taken his game on a different level altogether. Terming the former Kentucky Wildcat’s performance these past few games as good would be a massive understatement.

Also Read: Warriors’ Klay Thompson talks to Mark Jackson about rehab, Splash Bros and more

Amid his outstanding start to this young campaign, Herro was asked to list down his honest goals for the season. The 6-foot-5 combo-guard stated:

“I just want to win a championship. Obviously, Sixth Man of the Year, for sure. Most Improved. I feel like I can compete for those two, for sure.”

Tyler Herro continues to sizzle and is playing like a star this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2aJc7ySGO8 — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCP) November 4, 2021

Tyler Herro talks about his new role as Miami Heat’s sixth man

Putting up 20.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4 assists to start this young season, Tyler has been thriving in his new role coming off the bench. A player who didn’t appreciate coming off the bench last year is now one of the legit candidates to grab the Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Recently, the 21-year-old spoke about his new role in the team and how he has been flourishing in that position.

“I think I have a definitive role as the sixth man. Last year was kind of like some nights sixth, some nights ninth man. Now that I know I’m the sixth man, just the comfort in that role makes me want to keep going.”

“Just one day at a time. Like right now, that’s my role,” Herro said of playing off the bench. “Roles are always evolving and changing every single day. So just continuing to get better. Worry about my improvement and my development, and seeing where that takes me.”

Also Read: Kobe Bryant was diabolical while breaking down his game-winner vs Pistons in Game 2, 2004 NBA Finals

If Tyler Herro manages to keep this kind of production up, he not only will be a legit candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player honors but will also help the Heat to be considered as a legit title-contender.