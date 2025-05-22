“Knicks in 5”: Using Shannon Sharpe’s Words, Kendrick Perkins Confident New York Team Will Dominate Pacers

June 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins (21) during the second quarter in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. | Credits: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The matchup between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers has been highly anticipated, with this year’s Eastern Conference Finals serving as a rematch of last year’s semis. It was Indiana who had the last laugh in that seven-game series. Now, analysts are offering their hot takes for this year’s clash — including the controversial Kendrick Perkins.

Perkins was asked what he expected from the series during an ESPN segment. “For the Knicks to dominate,” the 2008 champ replied — a prediction that took the rest of the panel by surprise. The 40-year-old then went on to elaborate on his reasoning.

“All I been hearing all postseason, when they played the Pistons, ‘Oh the Knicks better watch out.’ Then what happened? Sixed em,” stated Perkins. And he’s not wrong. Other top analysts like Shaquille O’Neal had claimed that Detroit was the better basketball team in the opening round. The Knicks still got the better of them.

Perkins then reminded basketball fans of what happened to the defending champions in the conference semifinals. New York stole two tremendous games in Boston before shutting the door on the Celtics with another Game 6 victory. Now, Perkins is a believer. He went on a passionate rant, declaring that the Knicks have the best starting five in the NBA, led by superstar Jalen Brunson.

“Now here we are again and you have Jalen Brunson, who is the best player in the postseason right now, with Karl Anthony-Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges, the best starting five in basketball, and still people are saying the Pacers are gonna give them problems. I’ll be damned.”

Brunson has been great this postseason. He leads all players with 114 points scored in the fourth quarter, proving that he delivers when it matters most.

Perkins then echoed what Shannon Sharpe said about the Lakers in the opening round of the playoffs. “I have the Knicks in five,” he barked.

New York’s passionate playoff run has become a magical story in the NBA. Yet, no player has been more magical in this year’s playoffs than Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers guard single-handedly won a backbreaking Game 2 in the series against the Cavs, which put Cleveland in a stranglehold they never recovered from. It helped Indiana go 2-0 up, and they eventually won in give.

Will this series have vibes from the old Pacers and Knicks rivalries? We’re about to find out. One thing to keep in mind is Kendrick Perkins’ track record with picks. The controversial analyst sometimes says things for attention, but that doesn’t mean all of his basketball takes are outrageous.

This one will either age like fine wine or become the latest triumph in his small shelf of victories.