Bronny James’ Drafting Dubbed A ‘Financial Decision’ By Andrew Schulz

The saga of Bronny James seemed to be written before the youngster ever stepped foot on an NBA court. Deemed unworthy of even the 55th pick in the draft, his Summer League performances did little to boost his credibility with the fans.

Claims circulated that Bronny only made the league because of his father, and the media took to calling the 19-year-old a “nepo-baby”. Comedian Andrew Schulz’s latest claim has only made it worse for the Lakers rookie.

On his show FLAGRANT, Schulz admitted accepting the financial benefits of this move if he were Bronny. After all, sharing the court with LeBron James will make them the first-ever NBA father-son duo to play together. This will, in turn, draw fan attention while driving the Lakers‘ profit. The host pointed to these, stating:

“If I’m Bronny, I go, ‘Guys, this is a financial decision. There are people that really wanna see us playing the game together. It’s gonna get so many clips, even if it’s for 30 seconds, it’s gonna blow things up… So, they’re probably gonna give me the league minimum for a second-round rookie and they’re gonna make $20 million off of that'”.

Amidst the harshness behind this statement, it is hard to dismiss these remarks. For instance, Bronny‘s rookie college season stats of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in 25 appearances fail to justify his NBA selection. This made James’ influence in the youngster’s entry into the league even more apparent, raising further eyebrows.

At the same time, the Lakers had nothing to lose and everything to gain by taking a chance on Bronny. On one hand, it’s rare for a second-round pick to become a standout success in the NBA. On the other hand, the 19-year-old’s inclusion on the roster helped the franchise retain its star player while opening the door for potential long-term profits.

Amid the ongoing displeasure over this dynamic, Bronny also spoke about it, adding another layer to the drama.

What did Bronny say about playing with his father?

Bronny’s arrival with the Lakers fulfilled LeBron’s lifelong dream of sharing the court with his eldest son. However, this sentiment isn’t quite the same for Bronny.

During a press conference early last month, the teenager showed excitement about joining the Lakers. He cited the franchise’s developmental system as a major reason for his enthusiasm. However, shortly after, he unexpectedly downplayed his father’s dream, stating, “I never really had a thought of me going to play with my dad, but that’s always there to take part in. But that’s not the main focus”.

So, the youngster undoubtedly wants to make a name for himself. Yet, he currently lacks the skills to do so. It remains interesting to see how Bronny overcomes this challenge to accomplish his dreams.