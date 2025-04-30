“It’s Like Bronny (James)”: Analyst Explains What Shedeur Sanders Bringing Extra Attention to Cleveland Really Means

Most athletes take years to reach the spotlight reserved for a franchise-level star. But… when you’re Shedeur Sanders, you’re born into it. From the moment the now-Cleveland Browns rookie QB entered college football, he commanded media attention, and when he transferred to Colorado, that buzz hit a whole new level.

From Day 1 in Boulder, cameras were everywhere—documenting his arrival, his locker room speeches, his pregame fits, even his car. He also went viral for flashing his Audemars Piguet watch at TCU defenders mid-game. Simply put, Sanders’ every move was covered, clipped, and debated.

Now drafted by the Cleveland Browns, that attention won’t go away; it’s simply relocating. But this is exactly what Browns faithful are concerned about. Fresh off a 3-win season and with owner Jimmy Haslam publicly admitting to a $220 million Deshaun Watson mistake, the last thing Kevin Stefanski needs is more media coverage and pressure. We’re not saying it, but Browns faithful are.

A section of the Dawg Pound is wondering what Shedeur Sanders bringing extra attention to Cleveland actually means. Luckily for them, former college football star and analyst Tyvis Powell offered some perspective on the topic.

On the latest episode of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Powell said he believes Sanders will draw attention similar to what Bronny James commands in the NBA world. Powell explained that the spotlight won’t just be on Shedeur’s play — it’ll also follow everything the rookie QB does off the field.

“It’s like Bronny, like when Bronny does something in the G League, they make sure they mention it. Shedeur has that same thing… The extra attention would be like national media always checking in on him,” he explained.

Despite the anticipated media frenzy, the former CFB star maintained that nothing would change regarding Shedeur Sanders’ locker room perception. “As far as the locker room goes, it’s nothing… He’s going to show up. He’s going to go to meetings. He’s not going to get treated no differently than nobody else, and he’s going to have to do his job and do his business,” he said.

However, while Browns faithful remain cautious about how the Shedeur Sanders saga pans out, the player himself seems focused and excited about his new life in Cleveland.

“I would say I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity throughout everything,” Sanders said. “I don’t ever focus on the negative or even think about the negative because the positive happened so fast, and it’s a change of emotions. For me, it was just playing quarterback. That’s what it’s about. You can’t be up, too low, or anything.” ​

Shedeur Sanders’ determination is welcome news for his supporters as he joins a competitive quarterback room in Cleveland, which includes veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, along with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Despite the competition, however, Sanders’ son is focused on proving the Browns made the right choice.

“The main thing I’m just proving, I’m just proving Coach Stefanski and Mr. Berry that they were right,” he stated. “That’s it. That they were right about picking me. That I’m a good decision, I’m a good draft pick for them to be able to come in there and do what I need to do.”​

As Shedeur Sanders steps onto the NFL stage, the spotlight follows. But with the grounded mindset and unwavering determination he’s already displaying, it looks like he’s ready to embrace the attention and prove his worth in Cleveland.