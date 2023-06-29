Bronny James in College Uniform Made LeBron James ‘Doubt’ $18,788,540 Decision Months Before USC Reveal

McDonald’s All American West guard Bronny James (6) speaks with his father, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, after the game against the McDonald’s All American East at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James became the first from his family to attend college after he announced his stint with the University of Southern California recently. However, the James family spent considerable amount of time looking for colleges for Bronny months before the decision. During this pursuit, LeBron James started realizing his nostalgic aspirations of being a college student like Bronny, especially when he visited Ohio State’s campus in Columbus. James would have undoubtedly been a brilliant college athlete if he had reconsidered signing his four-year $18,788,540 rookie deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But he declared for the NBA Draft straight after high school. Therefore, LeBron was hit with an intense ‘what could have been’ feeling when he saw his son wearing USC’s basketball jersey. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar revealed these emotions during an episode of Uniterrupted’s The Shop, a while back.

Sitting alongside Draymond Green, P.J. Tucker, and WNBA MVP Lisa Leslie, LeBron had discussed how proud he was of his son, on that episode of The Shop. Seeing Bronny become the first member of the James family to attend college, LeBron could not help but think about the wonders he could have experienced as a college kid.

LeBron James doubted his NBA Draft after seeing Bronny in college gear

LeBron and Savannah James delved into their professional careers right after high school. As a result, they did not have the opportunity to experience the college life. An ardent Buckeyes fan, King James addressed the almost epiphanic realization of seeing Bronny in college gear at the Ohio State campus. Expressing his feeling in an edition of The Shop, LeBron said:

“This is Bronny’s first college visit. So like, we’re all virgins going into Columbus for the first time. So we was like all soaking it up. So like, I’m sitting there, I’m sitting in the office with the coach and they giving their pitch about why Bronny will fit here on campus. Why they feel he should be a part of Buckeye nation. And then Bronny goes down and puts the uniform on, you know? Im looking at Bronny, but I’m like, looking at myself at like 18. Like if I would have stepped to the college campus and put the uniform on. And then we went down on the field…That sh*t was so crazy.”

The four-time NBA Champion was fascinated by his first campus visit to a University. When he heard chants of students cheering for Bronny, he experienced a feeling he had never felt before. All of this made him think, what if he had a college stint rather than joining the NBA early!

LeBron had a long list of colleges he could have gone to following his term at St.Vincent-St. Mary High School. In an ESPN2 broadcast from 2002, James had revealed the potential universities on his list, including Duke, Florida, Louisville, North Carolina, and Ohio State. Being the kind the national phenomenon he was back then, James certainly had lots of options.

LeBron James could follow his son Bronny to his NBA team in 2024

Bronny James recently committed to the University of Southern California’s team. He is expected to enter the NBA draft in 2024. In a recent mock draft by ESPN, Bronny was projected to be the 17th overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks. LeBron was surely aware of the news and had no problem ‘pulling up’ to Atlanta.

LeBron has kept a $51,048,000 player option for the 2024-25 season, which means he is determined to play with his son before retiring. Bron has revealed his intention of sharing the court with his son on numerous occasions.