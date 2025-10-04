Steph Curry Breaks Down the Contrast Between His First Championship and Today’s Battle Against Father Time

It’s been 17 years since a young, skinny guy named Stephen Curry stepped onto an NBA court and changed the game of basketball forever. A certified Hall of Famer, Curry turned three-point shooting into an art form and achieved unprecedented success. But even he will always be second to the one true king: Father Time.

Heading into the 2025/26 season, the Warriors are staring down another tough year, especially in the West, which is shaping up to be one of the most competitive conferences in league history. Curry knows what it takes to win it all, and that’s what keeps him up at night.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Steph was asked how it felt to win his first NBA title back in 2015 and how that compares to his current battle with aging. He admitted there’s a sharp contrast. It’s not 2014 anymore, but different perks come with growing up and becoming a legendary veteran.

“That youthful inexperience, but energy, and you’re a little naive, a little bit to understand what it takes to get over the hump,” the four-time champ stated.

It seemed as if Curry had been transported back to his Splash Brothers days with Klay Thompson, when the duo dominated not just the Bay Area, but the entire NBA.

“Versus now with all the experience and understanding of what it does take and what our regular season journey looks like. And what you need to work on, the details, day in day out,. to not just win games but set yourself up for winning basketball come playoff time,” Curry added.

It’s a solid A and B. Being young and naive makes you fearless because you haven’t set any expectations. Curry has been to six Finals and was one incredible Game 7 by the Cavs away from having five rings. He now comes into his latest campaign with the experience of a man who has been through battles, and that has given him a wee bit of anxiety.

“We’re relying on that expertise and IQ, and knowledge you now to overcome father time. That know how, it adds a little bit of anxiousness because you know what it takes. It’s no secret.”

There’s a layer of sadness in realizing that Steph and the Dubs are in the final few chapters of a historic dynasty run. One more ring could cement Curry as a top-five player of all time. Even if he doesn’t get there, the argument can still be made. But that’s what Warriors do. They always fight to be the best, even when they’ve already been there before.

Curry’s story is already legendary, but now the challenge is keeping up as the game gets younger and faster. What he may lack in speed, he makes up for with experience, skill, and an unrelenting will to win. And that’s all anyone can ask of him.