“I had no choice but to choose Ben Simmons over Russell Westbrook!”: When LeBron James chose to drop his Lakers teammate in favor of the controversial 76ers star

Lakers superstar LeBron James once canned his Russell Westbrook for 76ers point guard Ben Simmons

Right now, if you had to ask anybody inside the Lakers organization, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook would probably be called terms like ‘inseparable’, or even ‘like peas in a pod’. However, things weren’t always this way.

Now, to be clear here, the two never really hated each other, at least not that we know of. The two players had always maintained a healthy, friendly relationship, and the Jordan Brand endorsed player is even the King’s son’s favorite player. And we’re sure that relationship has only evolved now that they are teammates.

However, no matter how close they may be today, there was once a time James was willing to sacrifice Russell Westbrook for someone else entirely.

Let’s get into it.

LeBron James once had to can Russell Westbrook for Ben Simmons in an All-Star game

The 2019 All-Star game to be exact.

Why would he do this? Well…take a look at the tweet below.

LeBron traded Russell Westbrook for Ben Simmons in the All-Star draft. Asked him what motivated him to trade for Simmons: “I know how great friends Russ and Embiid is.” pic.twitter.com/bqJ7iQfBiC — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) February 9, 2019

For context here, here is yet another tweet.

If you somehow missed the context here:https://t.co/6Hi4FaUBhL — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) February 9, 2019

Yep. Long story short, the beef between Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid was still hot as a Chicken sizzler that has just been served.

That being said though if this happened today, we wonder if Simmons and Embiid would be willing to be on the same team.

What if scenarios, right?

