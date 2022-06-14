“Is it possible Andrew Wiggins is going to pull a 2015 Andre Iguodala?”: Skip Bayless hints at Mr. Fantastic whisking away FMVP under Stephen Curry

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless suggests Andrew Wiggins may pull off an Andre Iguodala, winning the Finals MVP award over Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from their 4th NBA championship in 8-years. It was a clinical performance from the Warriors, with an overall effort from the roster amid Stephen Curry struggling. Nonetheless, the night belonged to Andrew Wiggins, who had the biggest game of his career.

Andrew Wiggins tonight: 26 PTS

13 REB

2 STL

12-23 FG

43 MINS Best player on the floor. pic.twitter.com/xcTO6dt70C — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 14, 2022

Mr. Fantastic had his 2nd consecutive double-double game, shooting 45.8% from the field in the Finals. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole made significant contributions, with the latter having yet another buzzer-beater from the half-court in the Finals.

Nonetheless, it was a Wiggins show at the Chase Center, who did a phenomenal job on both ends of the floor. The former ROTY has managed to contain the ECF MVP Jayson Tatum on most occasions. By doing so, Wiggins manages to silence critics questioning his selection as a starter in the 2022 ASG.

Post Wiggins’ sensational performance, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless shared a cryptic post hinting at Stephen Curry being robbed of the NBA Finals MVP once again.

Will Stephen Curry lose out on yet another Finals MVP? asks Skip Bayless.

One of the biggest criticisms Curry has faced over the years has been the absence of a Finals MVP despite winning 3-championships. The Bill Russell trophy would complete Curry’s all-time great resume. The Warriors superstar did come close to winning it in 2015 but fell short to teammate Andre Iguodala.

The Warriors winning the title in 2015 was the beginning of a new era of basketball. Steph Curry was coming off winning the league MVP, with expectations from him to repeat the same in the Finals. The Warriors guard averaged 26.0 PPG, 6.3 APG, 5.2 RPG, and 1.8 SPG against LeBron James and the Cavs.

To the surprise of many, Iguodala ended up running away with the Finals MVP, owing to his defensive prowess on King James. The veteran earned himself a spot in the starting lineup during the series and justified it.

In the clinching Game Six, Iggy had 25.0-points, 5.0-rebounds, and 5.0-assists, shooting 45.0% from the field with 0-turnovers.

Thus many Curry fans fear the former unanimous MVP may be the victim of a similar situation in the current 2022 Finals, courtesy of Wiggins, something Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless pointed out too.

Wait a second: Is it possible Andrew Wiggins is going to pull a 2015 Iggy and win Finals MVP out from under Steph? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 14, 2022

While Curry has been nothing but spectacular so far in the Finals, he mightily struggled in Game Five. The WCF MVP had a mere 16-points and was 31.8% from the field, including 0-9 from the 3-point line.

Stephen Curry’s incredible record-breaking streak of 233 consecutive games with at least 1 3PM is now over — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) June 14, 2022

While it is early to come to any conclusion, Curry cannot afford another outing like Game Five.