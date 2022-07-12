Basketball

“Bronny James is nervous to shoot!!”: LeBron James ‘heckles’ his own $10 million worth son in ‘Blue Chips’ game

“Bronny James is nervous to shoot!!”: LeBron James ‘heckles’ his own $10 million worth son in ‘Blue Chips’ game
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
Shikhar Dhawan bat sponsor deal: SF bats price in India
Next Article
IND vs ENG ODI Man of the Match: Who won IND vs ENG Man of the Match in 1st ODI at The Oval?
NBA Latest Post
“Bronny James is nervous to shoot!!”: LeBron James ‘heckles’ his own $10 million worth son in ‘Blue Chips’ game
“Bronny James is nervous to shoot!!”: LeBron James ‘heckles’ his own $10 million worth son in ‘Blue Chips’ game

LeBron James takes to his story to ‘heckle’ his son for being nervous, echoing the…