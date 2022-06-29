“Bronny James is so handsome!!”: Savannah James reacts to LeBron James’ eldest son making the NBPA Top 100 camp, takes it to her Instagram stories

LeBron James and Savannah James must be proud parents as their eldest son, Bronny James gets selected for the NBPA 100 camp

Being a star athlete is not easy. One must put in a lot of hard work, keep their focus, and grind every single day. By becoming a top player, you must also learn to handle the expectations and the pressure that comes with it. However, the pressure increases tenfold if your parent is a star athlete.

For Bronny James, the pressure has been at 100 since Day 1. Ever since he was 10 years old, there were college scouts lining up, and the media was always there to scrutinize his game. Recently, Bronny dropped from 29 to 60 in the High School power ranking and caused quite some commotion in the media. However, with LeBron James adamant that he wants to play one season with his son, it is less likely to affect Bronny than it would any other prospect.

Recently, Bronny made it to the NBPA’s Top 100 Camp roster, and his mama Savannah James couldn’t hide her pride.

Savannah James reacts to Bronny James making the NBPA Top 100 Camp Roster

With Bronny James about to enter his senior year soon, there are a lot more eyes on him now. While his rankings may not reflect the same, he sure has leveled up his game and is looking sharper by the day. Recently, he was selected for the NBPA Top 100 camp.

When it was announced that he was selected for the NBPA Top 100 Camp Roster, Savannah James, being a proud mama, couldn’t help but react to the same.

Bronny has been playing well and his highlights sure would reflect the same.

Bronny is out to make a name for himself, and if he keeps up with the grind, he would soon become much more than the Chosen One’s son.