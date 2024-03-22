Bronny James’ Partnership With Google’s $92 Billion Subsidiary Gets Mother Savannah James Excited

Bronny James has been a basketball royalty since the day he stepped foot on a basketball court. LeBron James Jr., as he was previously known, has been under the spotlight since the day he was born. Being the eldest son of LeBron James comes with a lot of pressures and expectations, but Bronny has done well.

Critics and analytics aside, Bronny is doing rather ‘well’ for a freshman coming off a cardiac arrest. But even with the limited minutes, Bronny has remained a star in the public eye. Leading the field in NIL Rankings, Bronny has added another brand to his already extensive portfolio. This time Bronny has partnered with Google to advertise their new circle and search function.

Having now played a season of college basketball at USC (University of Southern California), Bronny has shown glimpses of NBA potential. Standing at 6’4″, Bronny is an athletic phenom, has great defensive tenacity, and a very dependable shot. Like his father, Bronny is a pass-first player and enjoys getting his teammates involved.

That being said, Bronny is coming off a serious ‘cardiac arrest’ episode, which has seriously hampered his productivity on the court this season (played only 19.4 minutes per game). Due to the same reason, many have urged James to stay another year in college, as many scouts believe that Bronny is still a ‘raw’ prospect.

The circle and search function is a new feature being rolled out by Google through their Android platform. Unknown to many, Google’s free-to-install mobile software ‘ android’, is actually a big earner for the company. In fact, many reports value Android as a “$92 billion” subsidiary of Google, with the whole system being worth over $1.85 trillion.

For Bronny and the James family, it’s clearly celebration time cause their 19-year-old son is now in the Big Leagues. In fact, Savannah James even shouted out her son on Instagram, with the caption “Hey@bronny”.

Even though Mama James seemed to be happy with Bronny’s progress, LeBron might have other feelings. This season hasn’t been the best for Bronny, mostly ‘basketball-wise’. If James does decide to declare for the draft, the chances of him being a lottery pick are slim to none. Following most analyst advice, Bronny, in all probability, should stay in college, and possibly take a more ‘ Stephen Curry at Davidson’ style route to the NBA.

Analyzing Bronny as a prospect

Bronny James is NBA ready. Yes, James has every tool that is needed to play at the highest level. He has freak genetics, elite athleticism, a great sense for the game, and can shoot the ball. He is active at defense and just might be one of the better 3-and-D, guards in the college circuit.

That being said, going to the league will be nothing short of detrimental to James’s growth. Similar to Stephen Curry, James is a rather ‘raw’ prospect as a freshman. He has completely grown into his body, and could definitely use some confidence. Similar to Lonzo Ball, Bronny is a little too ‘unselfish’ with the ball, and it shows.

Another deal breaker is James’s recent ‘Cardiac Arrest’. Even though James looked fine after his return, he still doesn’t possess ‘comfort’ in his game. As it currently stands, Bronny is undoubtedly a good prospect, but clearly needs more reps before his game can seamlessly transition into the league.