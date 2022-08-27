Bronny James’ rank took quite the leap recently, but why? Scout explains everything

Bronny James seems to be climbing up scout’s leaderboards for NBA prospects. But why?

At this point, it seems like everybody has known for years now that Bronny James will indeed play in the NBA one day.

At the end of the day, the man is the son of LeBron James who plays basketball, so the speculation will always be there. However, with time he has also proven to be quite the player who could clearly make a difference on the next level.

Still, to start out this season with his school, Bronny seemed just a little bit disappointing.

It wasn’t that he was playing particularly badly. It just seemed like the man seemed to be just a little too passive at times. And as a result, he was ranked 49th overall prospect on lists by scouts.

However, a shift has seemed to happen recently.

You see, Bronny James has suddenly been playing far better, and consequently, has jumped up to 41 on scout’s lists.

But what’s changed exactly?

Scout Eric Bossy recently revealed the curtain on the matter. And let’s just say, you’re going to want to hear it.

Eric Bossy highlights the shift in mentality of Bronny James being the main driving force behind his recent jump

We could beat around the bush just a little bit more… but why wait?

Here is what Bossi had to say on Bronny James while speaking to 247 sports.

“I was a little worried about the direction that Bronny’s game was heading in. Not that he couldn’t do things — he’s always been a great spot-up shooter, he’s a very good teammate and he passes really well — but he’s always been a little bit on the passive side and tends to defer. Early in July, he was really settling for tough and contested 2-point shots rather than the great spot-up shooting he can do. But we got to Augusta and the Peach Jam activities, and we saw a totally different Bronny. I was taken by how much more aggressive he was while attacking the basket. He wasn’t settling for as many deep 2s, he was making sure he got to his spots on the 3-point line.”

You love to see it.

Now that the young man is showing that he has the mentality to be a star in his role, we’re sure there are far more scouts interested in his actual ability, rather than his family tree.

Let’s just hope Bronny James can keep it up.

