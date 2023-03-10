“Bronny James Reminds me of Jrue Holiday”: Gilbert Arenas Predicts 19/7/7 Statline For LeBron James’ Son in the NBA

Bronny James has been conferred with an extremely high benchmark in NBA play by his mentor Gilbert Arenas in a recent interview.

Bronny James is among the hot topics of conversation among youth basketball fans of late. The 6’3″ guard for Sierra Canyon High School has been a newsmaker for a while now.

Bronny’s already been featured on a Sports Illustrated cover like his father in high school. Though the hype around the 18-year-old is nothing like HS LeBron, it’s still substantial.

DraftExpress expert Jonathan Givony recently projected him to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Bronny is currently averaging 13 points and 2 steals per game as a senior.

Gilbert Arenas compares Bronny James to Jrue Holiday

No Chill Gilbert Arenas was a guest with Dan Patrick on his show yesterday morning. The former All-Star spoke extensively about the Ja Morant situation at the start of the show.

DP’s focus then shifted to Bronny James, whom Arenas has trained and scouted in the past. The former Wizards star had nothing but praise for the youngster:

“His ability – he reminds me of a more athletic Jrue Holiday. He’s a very smart kid. His downfall is a positive for a coach in a team. He’s very unselfish, he’s not the type to go out there and score 40. He knows what he can do and he’s always going to play to his ability and the team’s ability.”

“That’s the downfall to me because his ability is that he can go out there and dominate a game. When he gets mad, high school can’t stop him.”

Dan then put Arenas on the spot by asking him whether Bronny would be a top-10 pick. He also asked him whether Bronny could replicate his high school performances in the NBA. Arenas answered in the affirmative:

“He will be, at his height, a 19 (points), 7 (rebounds) and 7 (assists) type of player. He’s gonna be a lockdown defender. He’ll make big plays when he needs to. He’s gonna be the perfect 2nd option.”

How good can Bronny be?

Much of the talk surrounding Bronny’s draft hype comes from innate faith in his basketball IQ. A lot of the hype also comes from the cerebral qualities of his father’s play.

However, a player who hasn’t sniffed 20 points per game in HS play doesn’t realistically project as a great NBA scorer, despite what Arenas might have to say. If Bronny does get to the NBA and does get to his ceiling, it would be absolutely unprecedented.

Ultimately, he’ll need good reps in college play or G-League play in order to become a dominant NBA player.