“I’m Not Where I Need to Be!”: Zion Williamson Delivers, Brutally Analyzes Self, 9 Games Into the Season

NEW ORLEANS, LA – MARCH 01: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks the ball during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on Mar 01, 2020. (Photo by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire) NBA: MAR 01 Lakers at Pelicans Icon20030121

Zion Williamson was the star of the show in the New Orleans Pelicans’ crucial win over the Dallas Mavericks. The combination of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson added 34 points to the Pelicans’ scoreline, thus warranting their 131-110 win over the Mavs. Zion Williamson’s contribution in the In-Season Tournament game was greatly appreciated, his stats otherwise seem quite lackluster of his prospect when he joined the league as a rookie.

Williamson has suffered complex injuries and other fitness-related setbacks that have affected his playing time for the Pelicans. The North Carolina rookie has only played 122 games in his career while missing almost the entirety of the 2022 season due to a hamstring injury. His fitness-related issues have extensively earned him major criticism from fans and the media.

Seems like the 2x All-Star understands the pressure and the scrutiny that comes from his unfortunate playing career to date. In the off-season, Williamson aspired to inculcate a proper fitness regimen inspired by LeBron James’ $1,500,000 routine.

However, though his performance has significantly improved, it seems like Zion isn’t quite satisfied with himself until he reaches his peak potential. After the win against Luka Doncic and Co., Zion Williamson addressed the press on this issue and said,

