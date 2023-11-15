“I’m Not Where I Need to Be!”: Zion Williamson Delivers, Brutally Analyzes Self, 9 Games Into the Season
Siddid Dey Purkayastha
|Published November 15, 2023
Zion Williamson was the star of the show in the New Orleans Pelicans’ crucial win over the Dallas Mavericks. The combination of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson added 34 points to the Pelicans’ scoreline, thus warranting their 131-110 win over the Mavs. Zion Williamson’s contribution in the In-Season Tournament game was greatly appreciated, his stats otherwise seem quite lackluster of his prospect when he joined the league as a rookie.
Advertisement
Williamson has suffered complex injuries and other fitness-related setbacks that have affected his playing time for the Pelicans. The North Carolina rookie has only played 122 games in his career while missing almost the entirety of the 2022 season due to a hamstring injury. His fitness-related issues have extensively earned him major criticism from fans and the media.
Seems like the 2x All-Star understands the pressure and the scrutiny that comes from his unfortunate playing career to date. In the off-season, Williamson aspired to inculcate a proper fitness regimen inspired by LeBron James’ $1,500,000 routine.
Advertisement
However, though his performance has significantly improved, it seems like Zion isn’t quite satisfied with himself until he reaches his peak potential. After the win against Luka Doncic and Co., Zion Williamson addressed the press on this issue and said,
Advertisement
“I feel like I’m a little ways away. and I hate to say it, its what I refer to when I’m saying ‘I’m taking a back seat,’ because I don’t want to effect the team. So, I am kind of learning a new role right now, because I am not where I need to be. It’s reality of what it is. I have great teammates pushing everyday, because they know what I can bring to the table. So, one way or another, I’m gonna figure it out”
Perhaps, once he finds his momentum with the team, he could contend for the Pelicans, gaining a playoff spot and a decent finish in the Western Conference very soon.
Zion Williamson is gradually improving alongside an emerging Pelicans team
This season seems to be a resurgence for Zion Williamson to be back in form as per his potential. In the Pelicans’ recent 11 games, Williamson has helped the team maintain a 5-6 record, placing them 9th on the current Western Conference table.
Zion’s back-to-back lobs and an explosive dunk against the Mavericks have emerged as his highlights of this season as of now. Playing alongside Brandon Ingram, Williamson posted 19 points, 7 boards, and 5 assists, which is commendable after returning from his injury.
At this juncture, it seems like Williamson is slowly warming up to his teammates, especially Brandon Ingram. Without Williamson and Ingram, the Pelicans get outscored by 12.9 points per 100 possessions. However, when Williamson sits in, the Pelicans’ ratings drop to minus -25.2.
Though it’s too early to predict the season, Zion Williamson must find his perfect mix with his teammates. Perhaps, the new promising performances that Zion is displaying currently spark some hope for the Pelicans fans for their team’s resurgence in the regular season.
Share this article