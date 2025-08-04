Bronny James Shouldn’t Have Missed Luka Doncic’s Extension Despite His Father LeBron James’ Absence, Says Dan Patrick

Christmas came early for Los Angeles Lakers fans when Luka Doncic inked a three-year contract extension worth $165 million. That same day, the team held a press conference to announce the signing. To the dismay of sports media personality Dan Patrick, two key roster members were absent.

When the Lakers traded for Doncic ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, they believed they had just acquired their star for the future. But, even though Doncic seemed to want to build something special in LA, uncertainty loomed over the city as neither he nor his agent gave any hint what they’d do about the extension.

Doncic has been working diligently to get into his best shape for the upcoming season. A large portion of his attention has also gone toward representing the Slovenian national team in the 2025 EuroBasket later this month. But he took a break from his intense training regimen to show his commitment to the Lakers.

A handful of Luka’s Lakers teammates showed their support for the five-time All-NBA member, including Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, Jaxson Hayes and Adou Thiero.

Most of the Lakers, including Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton, showed up to support Luka at his press conference to announce his extension pic.twitter.com/rtGAUigdrm — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) August 2, 2025

Some significant teammates weren’t there to celebrate the milestone with Doncic. Austin Reaves wasn’t in attendance and neither were LeBron and Bronny James. Dan Patrick can understand LeBron’s absence but doesn’t feel the same about Bronny.

“The one person who I thought should’ve been there was [Bronny James],” Patrick said on The Dan Patrick Show. “If he wants to stay longer after LeBron leaves, like, that’s your teammate.”

LeBron’s status as a player gives him a pass for missing moments like Doncic’s press conference. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer wasn’t even in attendance for head coach JJ Redick’s introduction, and he had an existing close relationship with him.

Bronny hasn’t achieved much in the NBA, though, and hasn’t earned the same allowances. So Patrick is extremely critical of the 20-year-old’s decision.

“Bronny James should’ve been there. You’re the last guy on the roster; you should be there,” Patrick proclaimed.

It isn’t a secret that Bronny was with his father on vacation. Bronny may still be the eldest son of LeBron, but he is no longer a child. Patrick paints out what Bronny should’ve done when presented with this dilemma.

“Dad, I’m going to cut short this vacation. I need to be there. I think it’s really important,” Patrick said.

The significance of this situation may be a bit exaggerated, but considering the recent actions of LeBron and his camp, it’s something that could cause a rift between the two superstars. The world will find out when the 2025-26 NBA season gets underway.