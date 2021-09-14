“Michael Jordan would cuss at you, whereas Scottie Pippen would console”: Steve Kerr reveals the difference in the GOAT and his Robin’s behaviour when a teammate missed a shot

Former Chicago sharpshooter Steve Kerr detailed the difference in Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s behaviour when a teammate missed a shot.

The Chicago Bulls franchise is one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history. Behind the leadership of Michael Jordan, alongside his Hall-Of-Fame teammates Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, the 1990s Bulls were the most dominant team in the league.

Back then, Chicago managed to clinch two successful three-peats, had several seasons with the best record in the league and even finished their 1996 campaign with a historic 72-10 record. Judging by the numerous records that the team broke, the 1990s Bulls made a case for being the most dominant team ever assembled on a basketball court.

However, things weren’t actually as smooth as they were seeming to be from the outside. As we all saw in the docu-series “The Last Dance”, the Bulls organisation did have a lot of drama amongst players, the coaching staff and the management.

Even though Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are said to be one of the greatest and most successful duos of all-time, both the superstars had their own unique way of leadership.

Steve Kerr talks about the difference in Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s behaviour when a teammate missed a shot

According to former Bulls sharpshooter Steve Kerr, His Airness would cuss a teammate if he missed a shot, whereas, Pip would be more of a consoling character. The current Warriors head coach mentioned:

“With Michael, there’s no forgiveness when you miss,” Kerr said. “That was the intimidating part. Scottie was the exact opposite. If he passed to you and you missed, he would pat you on the head and say, ‘That’s alright. I’m gonna pass it to you again next time.’ Whereas Michael would look at you like, ‘You gotta make the fu**ing shot.’ “

Horace Grant too, who won 3 championships with the Bulls, spoke about the horror of playing alongside MJ. While calling Air Jordan a “screaming devil”, Grant revealed:

“Man, I see a screaming devil. You make a mistake, he’s gonna scream at you, he’s gonna belittle you. He demands almost perfection,” Grant said about Jordan. “Man, when you see your leader working extremely hard in practice, you feel like, ‘Oh, man, if I don’t give it my all, I shouldn’t he here.'”

Love his techniques or hate it, Mike exactly knew what he was doing. Michael Jordan is one of the most successful and led his teammates to win 6 rings.