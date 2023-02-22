“Bronny James Will Be a Top 10 Pick”: ESPN Projects LeBron James’ Son to Be Picked in the Lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft

Bronny James is in the middle of a comeback story right now. Early on, the man was expected to do great things in the field of basketball. Of course, that was back when he was barely in his early teens. However, it wasn’t long before LeBron James’s son saw the hype around him dissipate.

Everyone around him had gone from cheering him on to alleging that he wasn’t all that good. And so, it almost became a doubt that Bronny wanted to enter the NBA.

Considering all this, the last few months must have been therapeutic for the young man. After all, he has suddenly won the love of the NBA community yet again.

The man has risen all the way to the 26th-best player in the nation as per ESPN’s rankings. In other words, LeBron James Jr. is on the up and up right now.

And if ESPN’s most recent mock draft is to be believed, he is set to go even higher.

Bronny James is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by ESPN

About 6 months ago, Bronny James was projected to be a role-player at the highest level. Someone who would be lucky to get drafted in the first round at all.

With time, of course, his perception changed. Initially, many started to believe he’d be one of those high-value role players in the NBA, the kind every championship team wants.

And now, if ESPN is to be believed, the man has serious star potential.

Take a look at the tweet below to check out what they had to say.

ESPN projects Bronny James going top 10 in their 2024 Mock Draft: “James has earned his spot in lottery conversations…developing into arguably the best perimeter defender in his high school class while making strides in his perimeter shooting and playmaking ability.” pic.twitter.com/iR5LQ6DAGq — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 22, 2023

Bronny James inherited LeBron James’s court vision from a very young age. So frankly, the fact that he is a great playmaker comes as no surprise.

However, his defensive ability and his outside shot improving as much as they have were things not many expected. And frankly, they are a testament to the man’s work ethic.

Clearly, he is no longer just the son of LeBron James. And if things keep going like this, the King may just be forgotten to time due to his own son.

