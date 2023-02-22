HomeSearch

“Shaquille O’Neal Started Rambling About Some Barbeque Chicken”: Inside the NBA Crew Trolls Shaq’s Voice On Waze

Arun Sharma
|Published 22/02/2023

"Shaquille O'Neal Started Rambling About Some Barbeque Chicken": The Inside Crew Cracks Up Reading Tweets About Shaq's Voice On Waze

Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Shaquille O’Neal during the first half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Waze, the navigation specialist, offers multiple celebrity voices to make commutes just that bit more enjoyable. You could have Tom Hanks guiding you on your quest or Shaquille O’Neal rambling orders at you to turn at the nearest exit.

Yes, the big man has been a celebrity voice for the company for years, lending his voice to the turn-by-turn navigation app. The app not only lets you choose a voice but also makes it realistic, so you can get their idiosyncrasies as well.

So when the Inside the NBA crew decided to pull up tweets about their friend being a voice, they found out just how users found Big Shaq giving them directions.

Shaquille O’Neal was dragged through pools of “Barbeque sauce” – some of the tweets gathered by the crew are hilarious!

One user tweeted saying Shaq ended the ride saying he was there, and then went on a ramble about Barbeque Chicken! A phrase that Shaq loves to use, quite often. Sometimes, with Blue Cheese.

Another user said that she was shocked to hear Shaq enunciate so eloquently. Ouch! Well, that’s the truth though, because Shaq manages to flow through his words quite a bit.

The Big Aristotle took it in his stride, having witty comebacks for each of the tweets. “Your mother taught me how” got everyone cackling because that comment came out of nowhere!

Shaquille O’Neal has been the face, the voice, and the support of multiple businesses – Waze is one of them

From Printer ink to voiceovers for navigation apps, Shaquille O’Neal has his presence everywhere. He’s also a part of the website people visit the most – Google. Home Security? He got you with Ring.

Shaq has an impressive portfolio in the world of technology, to some of which he lends his wit and verve. Waze is one of them, a simple navigation app that is made more fun having him Yap on. As that one Twitter user said, sometimes, it is more fun to shut him up, rather than hear him talk!

