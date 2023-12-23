“Bronny Want No Smoke with Big Bron”: Paul Pierce Claims LeBron James’ 19-Year-Old Son Can’t Beat 38 Y/O Lakers Superstar

A hilarious argument broke out during a recent episode of the Ticket & The Truth podcast between Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. The question at hand was who, between Bronny James and LeBron James, would win in a 1-on-1 match as things stand now. Considering one has still a long way to go before becoming an NBA rookie next year while the other is already one of the best players of all time, most might think that there is an obvious answer to the question.

Advertisement

However, for some reason, Kevin Garnett was confident that defeating Bronny would prove to be an uphill challenge for his 38-year-old NBA legend father and would require him to go full-throttle. Pierce, however, said exactly what most basketball fans might be thinking.

He declared that there was no chance that LeBron would come out as the loser in such a battle. “Bronny don’t want no smoke with big Bron right now…No he not. Not right now,” Pierce said.

Advertisement

Garnett, in response, flatly disagreed and asked Pierce if he thought Bronny would at least give LeBron a hard time. Pierce shrugged off the suggestion, claiming that the result would be a dominant 5-0 in LeBron’s favor. “No he not dawg. Vs Big Bron? 5 and 0. Come on dawg. What are you talking about? Man, Bron is not giving him that,” he said.

Garnett then suggested that LeBron will have to go full throttle in order to beat Bronny, which was another suggestion that Pierce rejected. The 46-year-old claimed that LeBron had a number of advantages. “He [Bronny] don’t have to go full steam right now. He is only 6′ 2”. Bron is 6′ 9”. He ain’t got his grown man strength yet,” Pierce explained.

“Man, Bron is still doing chasedown blocks. [Bronny] ain’t getting to the rim. He better hope that jumper falling,” the Truth added.

Advertisement

While the two Celtics legends generally agree on most topics, the topic at hand ended with both of them reaching two very different conclusions.

Garnett then suggested that they should host a father-son game and invite other NBA father-son duos to see who ends up being proven right. The players the two talked about were Gary Trent Jr. and his father Gary Trent and Kenyon Martin and his son Kenyon Martin Jr. Pierce, however, said that the sons would dominate those games, considering the fact that they are NBA professionals right now. The discussion ended with Garnett again bringing up the fact that Pierce only has a different opinion when it came to LeBron and his son.

However, Pierce had an obvious answer because LeBron is still going strong in the NBA. On the other hand, none of the other fathers in question were professionals anymore. At the same time, their sons are professional NBA stars, while Bronny is still only on the verge of making it.

Bronny James recently made his return to USC

While LeBron, on one hand, is still leading the Lakers, Bronny made an emphatic return to basketball after suffering a cardiac arrest back in July.

With his father in attendance, Bronny came off the bench against Long Beach State and finished with 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in 17 minutes. The player also produced a chasedown block which proved that he only needs to work hard in order to return to his best.

Once Bronny enters the NBA, if he does, he and LeBron will become the only father-son duo to have ever played in the league at the same time. However, a number of father-son duos have previously played in the league albeit at different times. This includes Domantas Sabonis and his father Arvydas Sabonis, Dell and Stephen Curry, Klay and Mychal Thompson, and Gary Payton and his son Gary Payton II.

Other sons currently trying to emulate their father like Bronny include Justin Pippen and Scottie Pippen Jr., and Shaqir O’Neal. Hence, there can surely be two teams that can be formed from the potential father-son duos in the NBA, if KG and Pierce are genuinely interested.