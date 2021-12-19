“Kemba Walker’s performance was good, but he still isn’t part of the rotation!”: Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau delivers maddening statement after the star’s 29 point performance vs Celtics

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau speaks on the possibility of bringing Kemba Walker back into the rotation

Kemba Walker was a man possessed against the Celtics.

We will admit, he wasn’t very good in the first half. The man was the epitome of inefficiency on offense, and couldn’t really do much defensively either. In the second half, however, his master class truly started.

He hit shot after shot to keep New York in this game. Hell, on multiple occasions, he was the only one on the team who could get it to drop. We’re looking at you for that one, Julius Randle.

By the end of the night, Walker had 29 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists, while shooting 40% from the field, and 45.5% from three. That right there is more than just a solid showing.

Frankly, it’s a shame that the only reason the player got to play, was because of the terrible shape the Knicks are in right now. Just take a look at the tweet below.

Knicks in health and safety protocols: Immanuel Quickley

Obi Toppin

RJ Barrett

Kevin Knox

Quentin Grimes

And now, Miles McBride If Derrick Rose, who hurt his ankle Thursday and is questionable for tonight, doesn’t play in Boston, Alec Burks & Kemba Walker are only two PGs. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 18, 2021

And the thing is, we know for a fact Kemba Walker took that personally. After hitting a big three in the 2nd half, the man stared Tom Thibodeau down, as if to say, ‘how dare you do that to me?!”. And we absolutely loved to see it.

After the game, Thibs was asked a very crucial question about his star player tonight. And we will say, the word ‘unsatisfactory’ doesn’t begin to define his answer.

Tom Thibodeau gives an inconclusive statement on Kemba Walker’s future with the New York Knicks

As most know by now, Kemba Walker has been kept out of the rotation for 10 consecutive games by Tom Thibodeau, despite the Knicks needing a player that can score over all else. So, you’d expect a 29 point performance by the guy, against a good Celtics team to move the needle for the New York head coach at least a little bit, right? Well…

Here is how it all went when Thibs was asked about Kemba Walker’s role in the rotation going forward. Peep the tweet below.

Tom Thibodeau on Kemba Walker’s performance: “That’s what he’s supposed to do. He’s a pro, great character, played well.” On possibly keeping him in the rotation: “We’ll see. You’ve got to look at everything in totality.” pic.twitter.com/EU6OqbJj3r — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 19, 2021

As we said, the word ‘unsatisfactory’ doesn’t begin to define it.

It is a team sport, so preferably the blame shouldn’t be put on one person. However, if there is indeed one person to be blamed, it’s Julius Randle. And frankly, it has been him for a very long time.

This season, the man has failed to play any kind of consistent defense. And his offense has been so bad, we don’t understand why the head coach has shown so much trust in him for so long.

Randle has made it a habit of taking atrocious shots. But, unlike last season, they aren’t dropping anymore.

Again, this is a team sport, so the whole team must take the blame for this 107-114 loss. But, after everything that has happened, if Tom Thibodeau can’t be man enough to do what’s right, it’d be nothing less than disrespect to Kemba Walker’s name.

