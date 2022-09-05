“B*tch, change your name to Draymond Green”: $60M comedian trolled activist Rachel Dolezal and Warriors star

Draymond Green has become such a huge star over the last decade that Dave Chappelle name-dropped him on his Netflix special.

Comedians have been huge fans of athletes all along, from Adam Sandler and Kevin Hart to Bill Burr and Dave Chappelle, several Hollywood comedians and stand-up legends are a consistent presence courtside supporting their favourite teams for decades.

Promoting their upcoming movies, shows, or specials is not the only purpose of these crowd favourites because most of them are season ticket holders.

Also, staying in touch with sports isn’t just a pastime for these artists who have to find a joke in almost everything they do in their daily life.

They must be working on some of their material in the back of their head when they are witnessing some of the best athletes in the world performing right in front of them. Otherwise, there is no other explanation for this brilliant bit by arguably the greatest comedian of all time.

When Dave Chappelle hilariously trolled Draymond Green in a comedy gold

In his “Netflix is a Joke” special, a notable Warriors fan, Chappelle, while doing a bit about Rachel Dolezal, an American activist who presents herself as a black woman despite having been born to white parents, brought up Draymond.

Here, give it a go, and laugh your heart out.

Draymond Green might have been a household name around the basketball world for the latter part of the last decade but Dave, in the world of comedy, has been it for more than 15 years.

And so, when the 4x All-Star heard this, he was happy about his mention and surprisingly had nothing to say to the GOAT to get back at him.

Knowing Green for the man he is, it’s big to not hear it back for trolling him. But, the 4x champ knows better than to get back at the $60 million worth comedy genius.

Green has always been good at choosing his enemies/opponents. Isn’t he? But knowing neither his mom nor his wife took any offence on it tells us the man is surrounded by some nice folks.

As far as naming his son (Draymond Jamal Green) goes, Dray didn’t put much effort into it, so the poor kid will forever be a part of this joke as well.