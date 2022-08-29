Draymond Green showered $300,000 on Hazel Renee to turn her from girlfriend to fiance

When Draymond Green proposed to his girlfriend and actress Hazel Renee last month, it was revealed that the Warriors star spent an incredible $300,000 on the entire proposal.

For much of the last decade, the Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and company have reached the NBA Finals in each of the last six years that they’ve all been healthy, and the trio has led Golden State to three championships during that time.

Green has been an integral part of the Warriors’ dynasty, shouldering much of the burden alongside Thompson and Curry.

Green has been an unpredictable and troubled character throughout his career, but he has always demonstrated heart on the basketball court. He’s been involved in a number of contentious NBA moments, but the All-Star is a genuine sweetheart to the core.

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee wedding in San Diego’s Fairmont Grand Del Mar . pic.twitter.com/9dksOGRimz — ✨ (@luxurysnobb) August 28, 2022

Draymond Green, a power forward for the Golden State Warriors, got engaged in 2019. The three-time NBA Champion proposed to his girlfriend-turned-fiancee Hazel Renee in style, with a few rings of his own already stashed away at home.

Draymond Green spent $300,000 on his proposal to his girlfriend, Hazel Renee

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr announced the couple’s engagement a few weeks ago. Hazel is a talented actress who has appeared on “Basketball Wives.”

Draymond Green not only purchased an expensive 6-carat diamond ring, but he also involved a helicopter and a yacht. It was something special, and it revealed a deeper and more beautiful side of Green that we don’t often see. The three-time champion had a big say in the ring’s design. He wanted it to be perfect for his soon-to-be wife.

Jason of Beverly Hills CEO Jason Arasheben recently told TMZ, “Draymond was very involved in the design process.” “I made several trips up to the Bay to show him stone options and to select the setting.” He was very particular about the centre stone’s quality. He only wanted the best for Hazel.”</blockquote View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazel Renee (@lovehazelrenee)

Renee documented the events leading up to and following Green’s proposal in a series of Instagram videos. He and Renee took a helicopter to a yacht where their friends and family awaited them.

The couple is very happy together, and how could you not be with that ring?

The Warriors, meanwhile, continue to roll and will attempt to win their fifth championship with Curry, Green, and Thompson.

