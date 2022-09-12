Buddy Hield is 1st with 1269 3s made! Ahead of Stephen Curry and James Harden

Buddy Hield is an underrated player – he’s been that way since his Kings days.

Buddy Hield is a name only a few bring up when talking about the best 3-point shooters in the league. Everyone is talking about Stephen Curry and his splash brother, Klay Thompson, as well as the Dame Dolla and Trae Young. But there are a few people who go unnoticed because they play for smaller teams.

They may look like a big fish in a small pond, but Buddy is genuinely a superstar from beyond the arc. Having made 1269 three-pointers in the last 5 years, he leads the league, sitting even above the 3-point god. That should essentially be putting him in superstar status but is rarely spoken about. This man deserves the recognition Trae Young gets for his shooting, but isn’t a fancy name, hence is left out.

Hield is waiting for his chance to showcase his talents in a big team – The Lakers could provide him with that opportunity. Will he take it? Now that is a question only he knows the answer to.

Buddy Hield would make a perfect side partner to LeBron James – if he does join the Lakers

LeBron James always sets his team up with multiple catch-and-shoot guys; Buddy Hield is one of the best of them. He said he would have loved to play with James last season too before the Lakers went all in to sign Russell Westbrook instead. If they had gotten Kyle Lowry and Hield instead, that would have been a potential championship-winning team.

Instead, it crashed and burned. The Lakers should learn from their mistakes and try to bring him in this season, even though the chances are slim. Westbrook saw his stock plummet, and not many teams will be risking their future to sign an ageing PG who seems low on confidence. Maybe if Pelinka does a madness and pulls it off, he could replicate 2020’s success.

Hield’s partner, Myles Turner, would also be a welcome addition, which means AD can play in his natural position at power forward. He is not a center and could cause more damage from the wing. Getting the duo would be the world for the team, provided they get them past the dotted line.

