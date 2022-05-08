Basketball

“LeBron James shoots like Buddy Hield, then why LeBrick?!”: Fan of Lakers star puts forth some numbers, begging for answers to very popular roast

"LeBron James shoots like Buddy Hield, then why LeBrick?!": Fan of Lakers star puts forth some numbers, begging for answers to very popular roast
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Y'all employ Marcus Smart and talk about flopping more?!": NBA Twitter roasts Celtics' Head Coach Ime Udoka for his post-game comments
Next Article
"He chose wrong, It's not bad luck when you choose bad teams": Nico Rosberg gives his honest opinion on Fernando Alonso's struggles
NBA Latest Post
"Yeah, 12-points in 3-minutes": Shaquille O'Neal's savage response to Spice Adams' statement of Rudy Gobert being able to contain him
“Yeah, 12-points in 3-minutes”: Shaquille O’Neal’s savage response to Spice Adams’ statement of Rudy Gobert being able to contain him

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal had a hilarious response to television host/comedian Spice Adams, who believed…