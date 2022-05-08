“LeBron James shoots like Buddy Hield, then why LeBrick?!”: Fan of Lakers star puts forth some numbers, begging for answers to very popular roast

Fan on NBA Twitter raises key point about Lakers star LeBron James and his perception amongst fans and analysts

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the NBA playoffs take place completely without LeBron James. And frankly, in some ways, it seems nice.

Instead of everyone’s attention being drawn to a single team, due to a single players, fans are now free to take in this postseason for the masterpiece that it is. Unpredictable matchups, no real favorite to win, and so, so, much more deserve to be appreciated as much as they have been by fans thus far.

Still, the King is undeniably, a massive part of the NBA, because of which, fans will never quite forget him. Not even during this tumultuous, yet hugely entertaining time.

Recently, a fan put some numbers out on Twitter about LeBron James and a certain Kings player to prove a point. And well, you’re going to want to see it.

Also Read: “Skip Bayless would have had to take Ironman LeBron James with that first pick!”: The contradiction machine strikes again as he suggests he would have taken The King no.1 overall in the 2003 draft

Fan asked why LeBron James is called ‘LeBrick’ when he has the same 3-point percentage as ‘sharpshooter’ Buddy Hield

LeBron James did not come into the league as a jumpshot-heavy player. In fact. We’d even say that was one of his few weaknesses during his early career.

But, of course, as you probably know already, the man did a stupendous job in adding a fairly consistent jumper to his game. But, as a fan points out, he is still… well how about we just show you the fan’s tweet.

Take a look below.

Buddy Hield the sharpshooter:

36% from 3 on 8.5 Attempts per game “LeBrick”

36% from 3 on 8 Attempts per game pic.twitter.com/tiXHaAez18 — HoodieSZN (@HoodieFade_) May 7, 2022

We won’t lie, the reason here is pretty obvious.

Of course, everybody that yells out ‘LeBrick’ knows LeBron James can shoot, even if his shot may not be particularly pretty or anything even close to it.

The reason they still yell out that name is purely because the Lakers star is simply too good of a player. He is a man with hardly any weaknesses. So, when one is found, fans, and sometimes players as well, just choose to run with it.

As we said, a pretty simple and obvious reason for the label. No need for numbers or anything like that.

Also Read: “Patrick Beverley, you could’ve just texted LeBron James about his Lobos Tequila!”: NBA Twitter trolls Timberwolves’ star as he tags Lakers’ superstar for a shoutout