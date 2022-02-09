Basketball

“Damn Buddy Hield, Alvin Gentry traded you twice!”: De’Aaron Fox hilariously roasted the newest Pacer sharpshooter for getting traded away from another Gentry team

“Damn Buddy Hield, Alvin Gentry traded you twice!”: De’Aaron Fox hilariously roasted the newest Pacer sharpshooter for getting traded away from another Gentry team
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
Super Bowl Half-Time Show 2022 : Who is performing at Super Bowl 56?
Next Article
West Indies players IPL 2022 availability: Will Kieron Pollard and Jason Holder miss some part of IPL 2022?
NBA Latest Post
“Damn Buddy Hield, Alvin Gentry traded you twice!”: De’Aaron Fox hilariously roasted the newest Pacer sharpshooter for getting traded away from another Gentry team
“Damn Buddy Hield, Alvin Gentry traded you twice!”: De’Aaron Fox hilariously roasted the newest Pacer sharpshooter for getting traded away from another Gentry team

De’Aaron Fox jokingly told Buddy Hield that he got traded away from yet another team…