“Buddy Hield just followed LeBron James when Russell Westbrook deleted all Laker posts!”: Brodie’s Instagram activity leaves cryptic clues for a major personnel change in Los Angeles

The transparency of Instagram strikes once again as Russell Westbrook deletes all Laker posts and Buddy Hield follows LeBron James!

Modern-day lifestyle is incomplete without social media and our activity is exceedingly visible to the public. This visibility makes -people prone to constant scrutiny especially if they are celebrities.

In today’s example, we take a look at the constantly swirling Los Angeles Lakers’ rumor mill. The Lakers’ season was nothing short of pathetic and talks of an implosion have been constant.

Russell Westbrook’s Instagram activity, all but confirms it. As of right now, he removed and deleted all of the posts that involved or mentioned the Los Angeles Lakers.

He has still retained his profile picture, which is a caricature of him in the purple and gold, so all might not be lost, just yet.

This could be a protest or a sign of a changing tide. Brodie has been the scapegoat for the Lakers’ failure all season. The other scapegoat, coach Frank Vogel has long been axed.

Russell Westbrook deleted all things Lakers related on his Instagram page aside from his profile picture 👀 pic.twitter.com/hC2FCNPt2J — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 26, 2022

Buddy Hield follows LeBron James on Instagram as Russell Westbrook deletes everything Lakers

Curious fans were quick to snoop around and find out that Buddy Hield just followed LeBron James on Instagram. Buddy Hield’s name has long been in the rumor mills and this activity could be a telling sign.

Hield currently plays for the Indiana Pacers and was long rumored to be the first-choice PG ahead of Russ. The front office wanted Buddy but LeBron wanted Brodie and the rest is history.

As far as rumors go, the basis of this news is just from activity on a social media app. But we live in a twilight world and action of this nature could be foretelling.

Buddy Hield just followed Lebron when russ deleted all Laker posts👀 pic.twitter.com/xc4k83K62K — Nate Capalot (@LeNooshi) April 26, 2022

