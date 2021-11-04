“But I was fined? Lol smh”: Draymond Green hits back at Robert Sarver after hit piece on Suns owner reveals his frustration about Warriors star’s use of profanity

Draymond Green remonstrated on Twitter about getting fined for using the N-word despite Robert Sarver and the Suns owner’s grievances.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past 3 hours or so, you’d have noticed a few tectonic movements within the Suns organization through NBA Twitter. After all, owner Robert Sarver is under as much fire as he’ll possibly ever be.

The Phoenix Suns owner is the subject of a deep-dive article by Baxter Holmes dealing his actions as team owner. In this article, Holmes narrates accounts from former Suns employees like Earl Watson and Ryan McDonough, among others.

Watson was particularly crystal clear in denouncing the kind of work environment Robert Sarver had established in Phoenix. What bugged him even more was Sarver’s callous use of the N-word in the presence of black people.

“But I was fined? Lol smh”: Draymond Green hits back at Robert Sarver

Draymond Green was obviously a central character in the story told by Baxter Holmes in his ESPN column. In fact, the Warriors’ DPOY features as prominently as any Suns employee in this tale of woe.

The Warriors forward, much like other NBA fans, seems to now have gone through the explosive Holmes column. And he seems to be enraged about how Sarver can get away with clearly racist behaviour while he can’t even talk about getting Devin Booker out of Phoenix.

But I was fined?? Lol smh — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 4, 2021

NBA fans who followed the Bubble coverage will recall that Draymond was a panelist on TNT at the time. Green had implored Devin Booker to find a way away from Phoenix and to a winning organization.

What Green did back then was something he was fined for by the NBA. It was, after all, in violation of their tampering rules. Now its clear that Draymond is making a needlessly bad comparison in this particular case. But his grievance is still 100% valid.

What will Adam Silver and the league do in order to quell this whole Robert Sarver fiasco? Will the NBA turn the other cheek in the absence of concrete evidence? Or is this amount of circumstantial evidence enough to put the Suns owner away?