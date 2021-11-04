Basketball

“But I was fined? Lol smh”: Draymond Green hits back at Robert Sarver after hit piece on Suns owner reveals his frustration about Warriors star’s use of profanity

"But I was fined? Lol smh": Draymond Green hits back at Robert Sarver after hit piece on Suns owner reveals his frustration about Warriors star's use of profanity
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
“James Harden is definitely not Black Jesus”: NBA Twitter trolls a fan who gets a tattoo of the Nets’ superstar on his chest
Next Article
New VALORANT videos show Chamber’s abilities in action
NBA Latest Post
"But I was fined? Lol smh": Draymond Green hits back at Robert Sarver after hit piece on Suns owner reveals his frustration about Warriors star's use of profanity
“But I was fined? Lol smh”: Draymond Green hits back at Robert Sarver after hit piece on Suns owner reveals his frustration about Warriors star’s use of profanity

Draymond Green remonstrated on Twitter about getting fined for using the N-word despite Robert Sarver…