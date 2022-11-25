“But Shaquille O’Neal, Your Mom is Going To See This!”: $400 Million Man Is Given The Scare of His Life After Hilariously Disobeying His Mother

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

It may be obvious to say this, but Shaquille O’Neal is one of the richest people on the planet. The man has an insane net worth of $400 million after all. But why is any of that important here?

Well, because that’s the kind of money that makes most people say ‘I do what I want!’. And evidently, Shaq is no different. In fact, that is exactly how he behaved during the taping of one such show… until Snoop Dogg had to remind him that his mother was going to see it all happen.

Suffice it to say, you’re going to want to see how it all went down.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal, who spent $350,000 to customize a Ferrari, was attacked with a Turkey on the NBA on TNT set

Shaquille O’Neal had to be reminded by Snoop Dogg that his mother is going to be watching anything he does

Shaquille O’Neal does quite a few adverts, and a few shows too. And that doesn’t even touch all his podcast appearances over the last few years.

During the taping of those many shows, a hilarious little moment came out of it. And we don’t think The Diesel’s mom, Lucille O’Neal will be too jazzed that it did.

Well, we definitely understand why Shaq got in trouble for smacking his lips. It just sounds incredibly gross.

Still, we feel for the guy if his mother truly did see it.

Shaquille O’Neal has very specific rules for his kids once they turn 18

Speaking of parenting, Shaq had to do it very differently, compared to his mother. Because of course, Shaq has built up a fortune, which means he has to be extra careful about his kids earning what they get.

And thinking along those lines here is the technique O’Neal elected to use.

Given the success of all his kids already, we’d say this method, while just a tad harsh, clearly seems to be working.

Also Read: “Dunk the F**king Ball”: Kevin Durant Hilariously Recalls Ben Simmons Berating him for Passing Ball to Joe Harris