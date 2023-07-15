“By The Time You Figure It Out, I Got 40 Points And 10 Rebounds”: Shaquille O’Neal Hilarious Pythagorean Theorem Statement Resurfaces

Shaquille O’Neal named himself ‘The Big Aristotle’ and over the years, he has made sure that he does justice to the title. How he does it? By his hilarious maxims that somehow end up cracking anyone up. Over the years, wise Shaq has said so many unique things that they have become quotes and eventually a learning experience for amateurs like us. The former Los Angeles Lakers star is an extremely confident man. He says what he means, and he means what he says. His quote about the Pythagoras Theorem proves the confidence that he has in himself.

Be Shaq entering a room, or him sitting on NBA on TNT desk, his presence has a larger-than-life feel to it. A big man with a heavy voice and the confidence of a lion can be too much for anyone to handle. Perhaps it was one of the reasons that O’Neal had unfortunate fallouts with some of his best teammates, like Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles and Penny Hardaway in Orlando. Shaq later on also admitted that his ego ruined his relationship with Penny. However, a humble man humbles the alpha, and that’s what happened when he joined Dwyane Wade in Miami Heat. Shaq was, first time, ready to make adjustments.

Shaquille O’Neal’s hilarious quote about the Pythagoras Theorem is proof that there is no one like Shaq

Shaq played for the Lakers for eight years and won three championships with Kobe Bryant. Despite the locker room controversy, the Lakers duo dominated the league for the most part. There are moments when it becomes difficult to put greatness in words and that’s when you need Shaq, the Big Aristotle. During the Lakers’ dominance in the league, the four-time NBA champion once said this about himself and his team;

“There is no answer to the Pythagorean theorem. Well, there is an answer, but by the time you figure it out, I got 40 points, 10 rebounds and then we’re planning for the parade.”

Just as said before, Big Diesel says what he means and means what he says. During his prime years, he was an unstoppable player. No matter how big the opponent was in front of him, Shaq abused the defense with his strength and skill set. He once dunked on 7ft giant David Robinson, so badly that the Admiral looked like a toy for Shaq. Truly, no opponent ever figured out how to stop the prime Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaquille O’Neal says his only imperfection is his free-throw percentage

O’Neal is one of those few men with a heart of gold. He has amassed a net worth of over $400 million from his career and endorsements. However, he makes sure that he gives back to the people, while he has plenty for himself.

A few years ago, DJ Diesel proved he was the quote king. Speaking about his life, Shaq said he has everything he wanted in life, a beautiful wife, a Ferrari, multiple mansions, and a master’s in criminal justice. He is a cop, and he was a good-looking man. However, what he said next was something that perhaps only he could have said.

“Me shooting 40 percent at the foul line is just God’s way of saying that nobody’s perfect. If I shot 90 percent from the line, it just wouldn’t be right.”

There is no doubt that it would actually seem unjust if he was excellent at free throw line. He would have averaged 40 points a game. Moreover, there are over dozens of quotes out there from Shaq, and we expect, that the Big Aristotle keeps teaching us with his timeless wisdom.