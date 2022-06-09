Basketball

“Kobe Bryant had 2,155 points, LeBron James had 1,761, Jayson Tatum now has 1,630”: The Celtics star follows the footsteps of NBA GOATS in an incredible feat

“Kobe Bryant had 2,155 points, LeBron James had 1,761, Jayson Tatum now has 1,630”: The Celtics star follows the footsteps of NBA GOATS in an incredible feat
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Nothing better than being sniped in the head in a DRS zone!"- F1 Grand Prix circuit to be part of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Next Article
India T20 captain list: Full list of India captains in T20Is
NBA Latest Post
“Draymond Green needs to stop podcasting and talking about Cedric Maxwell”: Isiah Thomas urges Warriors star to focus on Jayson Tatum and Celtics more
“Draymond Green needs to stop podcasting and talking about Cedric Maxwell”: Isiah Thomas urges Warriors star to focus on Jayson Tatum and Celtics more

Isiah Thomas calls out Draymond Green for his lack of concentration during NBA Finals, blaming…