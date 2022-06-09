“Kobe Bryant had 2,155 points, LeBron James had 1,761, Jayson Tatum now has 1,630”: The Celtics star follows the footsteps of NBA GOATS in an incredible feat

With 1,630 points, Jayson Tatum is the 3rd highest points scorer ever in the playoffs before turning 25-years-old.

Despite being only 24-years-old, Jayson Tatum is currently one of the most elite stars in the entire association. In only 5 seasons in the league, JT has racked up a pretty impressive resume – 3 All-Stars and 2 All-NBA teams.

The former Duke Blue Devil is one of the very few players in the league who has consistently managed to improve his numbers from the previous season since he got drafted back in 2017.

Jayson Tatum is one of the only few stars who has managed to improve his numbers (points, rebounds, and assists) year after year 👀 pic.twitter.com/0suUwJ2yRk — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) May 15, 2022

Despite being so young, Tatum has managed to find success in the postseason as well. Since setting foot in the NBA, the 6-foot-8 forward has qualified for the playoffs every time, making it to the ECF twice, and the NBA Finals already.

Jayson Tatum trails Kobe Bryant and LeBron James in an incredible feat

Jayson Tatum has an incredible career average of 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3 assists in the regular season. JT puts up a much better 23/6.7/4.3 in the playoffs (26.3/6.5/6.2 in this postseason).

In the 71 career games he has played in the postseason, the 6-foot-8 forward has scored a total of 1,630 points. This is the 3rd most points scored by a player before turning 25 years of age in NBA history.

The Celtics star trails Kobe Bryant (2,155 points in 97 games – 22.2 PPG) and LeBron James (1,761 points in 60 games – 29.4 PPG).

Most Playoff Points Before Age 25 Kobe Bryant 2,155

LeBron James 1,761

Jayson Tatum 1,630 pic.twitter.com/Yz5dAluhrO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 9, 2022

Jayson has also managed to lead all teams in total points (552) as well as total assists (131) in these playoffs.

Most points this playoffs: Jayson Tatum Most assists this playoffs: Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/hXDvqCjA3K — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 9, 2022

Now that Boston leads GSW 2-1 in the NBA Finals, Tatum will need to put up 2 more impressive performances to win the Celtics their record 18th NBA title.