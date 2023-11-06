“It’s Way More Than 4”: Marcus Jordan’s Confession about Their Intimate Life Leads Larsa Pippen to Detail the Repercussions of Her Last Reveal

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen recently appeared on a live episode of the ‘Two Ts In A Pod’ podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. During the show, the couple revealed details about their personal life. A star on Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ series, Larsa has previously spoken about the number of times she used to be intimate with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen in their conjugal life, which landed her in a bit of hot water in many circles.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!, Larsa had said that she and Scottie Pippen were intimate with each other 4 times a night, a comment that got her into considerable trouble. A clip from the episode had been shared on Twitter by No Jumper. During the recent podcast appearance, it was Marcus this time, who ended up opening about intimate details in his relationship with Larsa.

When asked by Teddi Mellencamp, Marcus half-jokingly claimed that the two had intercourse quite often, “It’s way more than 4 times a day.” This led to a stunned reaction from the host, who wanted to know how many times they had been intimate that day.

Larsa refused to respond to the question and claimed that she got into trouble with her parents when she talked about it the last time around. “I’m not allowed to take about anything s*xual. Last time I did, people thought I was lying and I was in trouble with my parents,” she said.

Regardless, while Larsa was intent on not revealing anything about her intimate life with Marcus, Michael Jordan’s son had other ideas. He had no qualms about talking about his personal life. However, Larsa’s reservations about her previous experience prompted Marcus to pump the breaks before the couple invited more controversy.

Larsa Pippen’s previous claims about her marriage with Scottie Pippen

Larsa has in the past shown little reluctance to reveal details about her intimate life. Her interview with Andy Cohen saw her claim that she was intimate with her ex-husband “4 times a night” every night for 23 years straight. The answer came in response to Cohen’s question about who the castmates thought slept with their partners the most. Upon Larsa’s response, the talk show host was stunned and brought up how her current boyfriend Marcus Jordan had big shoes to fill.

However, Larsa responded by claiming that Marcus wore size 15 shoes, so it wasn’t a problem. Of course, the highly suggestive comment brought immediate laughter from everyone involved on the show.