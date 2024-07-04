“Only Need 1 Team One Chance!”: Isaiah Thomas Urges 30 NBA Squads To Look In His Direction

Isaiah Thomas has been in and out of the NBA often in the last couple of years. The 35-year-old has worked extremely hard during this time to keep his career in the league going. However, the stars have never quite seemed to align for him, with his pleas only resulting in short stints with teams. Once again on X (Formerly Twitter), he has announced yet another statement of purpose ahead of next season.

Thomas has done rather well in using social media as a tool to create opportunities for himself in the NBA. In the past, after an incredible performance in a Pro-AM game, a clip was circulated where he was spotted sobbing into a towel, saying that all he needs is one chance. Soon after, he received his opportunity in the NBA.

It appears that he is hoping for deja vu as he has once again taken to the social media website to announce his intent, albeit with a far more upbeat attitude this time around. He said,

“Only need 1 team, one chance! Impact winning no matter what. Professional as they come AND got REAL DEAL HOOP GAME if the opportunity is there!!!! Stay the course [checkered flag emoji]”

The 2× NBA champion’s last stint in the NBA came with the Phoenix Suns, where he averaged just 3.2 minutes per game over six contests. His real shot with the Charlotte Hornets during the 2021-22 NBA season saw him play 17 games, Isaiah averaged 8.3 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, in 12.9 minutes played per game.

Unfortunately for him, it is due to these stints that NBA teams are now very unlikely to give him the attention he may feel he deserves. Still, as they say, never say never in the NBA. And especially given just how much he has been praised by his peers for how much he can provide, a superstar may be able to convince their team to give him another shot.

Isaiah Thomas’s dynamism is appreciated in the NBA

Isaiah Thomas may have made it somewhat of a habit by now to take to social media to ask for another chance. However, he is likely far from the only one who believes he always deserves a shot.

Not too long ago, Phoenix Suns star, Bradley Beal had nothing but high praise for all that Thomas brings to the table. During an interview with the franchise, he said,

“We all know he is a good offensive player. But I think just his leadership, his ability to be able to lead a locker room, encourage guys, give you his IQ of the game, which is super high. I think he’ll definitely help me a lot with running the point and just giving me some different viewpoints in the way that I can attack that I may not have seen before, you know?…”

At the age of 35, Thomas likely still has a lot to offer teams in the NBA. Given that he also has all the work ethic in the world to pair with it, there is still a chance that an NBA team will pick him up. All he needs to do now is stay strong and hope that an NBA team picks him.