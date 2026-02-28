Byron Scott: Clippers Will Never Win a Title After How They Treated Chris Paul

Although the Los Angeles Clippers have recovered from a 6-21 record, they are still short of being a contender in the Western Conference. If that wasn’t enough, they have received immense backlash for their falling out with franchise legend Chris Paul. Because of this, Byron Scott is one of the many who simply can’t view the Clippers in a positive light.

The Clippers and Chris Paul came to terms for this season to be his final year as an NBA player. It seemed fitting, considering Paul is arguably the greatest player who has ever put on a Clippers jersey. Unfortunately, his farewell tour ended in an ugly breakup.

Following the team’s abysmal start to the season, they decided to send Paul home. His leadership skills didn’t mesh well with Clippers head coach Ty Lue, resulting in his eventual trade to the Toronto Raptors, who waived him shortly after, leading to Paul’s true retirement.

LA’s actions came across as very insensitive and disrespectful, sparking outrage across the league. Despite Paul’s reputation as an annoyance on the court, many came to the future Hall-of-Fame guard’s defense. Byron Scott is the most recent figure to advocate on his behalf.

“What they did to that young man was unjustified,” Scott proclaimed on Power 106 FM. “It wasn’t shocking to me, they did the same to Blake Griffin. There’s winners and there’s losers. The Clippers are losers, they won’t win a championship in my lifetime.”

Those are some mighty bold words, but unfortunately, it fits with the reputation the Clippers have garnered for themselves. Before Paul joined the team, the Clippers were always the little brother of the Los Angeles Lakers. He instilled a winning culture, which has transferred to the current Kawhi Leonard era.

Consequently, the Clippers are no longer the laughing stock they once were, but they are still far removed from championship level team. Their treatment of Paul doesn’t scream championship behavior either in Scott’s opinion.

“I talked to Clipper Darrell and said, ‘The reason you are the Clippers is because of the way you treated Chris Paul.’ The Lakers, how we treat our players, Dr. Buss wanted to make it a family organization,” Scott said.

Paul and the Clippers used to have a familial relationship, but that relationship has now been thrown out of the window. Consequently, it will take some time and a lot of effort for the organization to mend their reputation across the league.