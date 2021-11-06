Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight vs Miami Heat? Utah Jazz release ankle injury update about Spida Mitchell ahead of faceoff vs Jimmy Butler and co

Injury reports reveal the questionable availability of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell ahead of the team’s game against the Heat

Donovan Mitchell had a injury scare during the match with Sacramento on November 2. He limped out of the game during the second quarter, but still finished the game with 36 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. D.Mitch and the Jazz have been on quite a run this season, losing only one game all season.

Spida has been averaging 25 points, 5 assists and 4.5 rebounds a game, leading the Jazz from the back. A slight dip in form compared to the last season, but its only been 8 games. He was having a strong showing against the Sacramento Kings, but then injury struck in the second half.

He immediately left the court following a slight tweak in his ankle. You can see it all happen in the YouTube video below. However, will he be available in the Hornets’ next game?

Let’s find out.

Utah Jazz reveal injury status of Donovan Mitchell and the others before their matchup against the heat

Mitchell confirmed that this injury isn’t as serious as the one that kept him out for a run of 16 games last season. He say out the three game road trip as a precaution. He has however been listed as day-to-day now, with a very real possibility of him suiting up against the impressive Miami.

The Jazz would need all the help they can get from their star man to stop Jimmy butler and co. Granted they do have Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gobert who are playing their socks off, but the Heat are no slouch either.

Injury report: OUT – Rudy Gay (right heel injury recovery) QUESTIONABLE – Donovan Mitchell (right ankle sprain) QUESTIONABLE – Royce O’Neale (right ankle sprain) OUT – Udoka Azubuike (G League – On Assignment) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 5, 2021

Fans of the Utah man can rejoice as there is still a possibility of him playing, albeit reduced minutes.