Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Bulls? Bucks Release Status 2x MVP’s Status

The Milwaukee Bucks made a quick road trip to Washington to take on the Wizards last night. Top-3 MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge for the Bucks against the Wizards. He scored 28 points, had 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals, and a block while leading the Bucks to a 140-128 win.

This win moved them to 57 wins for the season. They just need one win or for the Celtics to lose one game to lock in the top seed in the East. The biggest reason behind the Bucks’ success has been none other than 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He’s averaging 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists for the season. His incredible performances have put him on the 3rd spot on the MVP ladder. There are still 3 games left for the Bucks, and the chances aren’t lost for Giannis to take home his 3rd honors. However, for that to happen, he needs to suit up every night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo should play against the Bulls tonight

The Bucks played against the Wizards last night. Giannis played 33 minutes en-route his triple-double. Now, the Bucks can choose to rest him, but seeing the latest pattern, it doesn’t seem like Giannis would want to be benched for the contest tonight.

So far, the team hasn’t released it’s official injury report. This happens to be the case when the teams play on back-to-back nights. However, if we go by the latest trend, there is no reason why Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss tonight’s game.

Whether he plays or not will be decided soon enough. However, until then, I’m pretty certain that Giannis will suit up tonight.