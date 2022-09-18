Stephen Curry savagely mocked Damian Lillard with ‘Dame-Time’ celebration during 2016 Playoffs

Stephen Curry is one of the more modest players in the league, however, he had a savage celebration during the 2016 playoffs.

Stephen Curry has been one of the more entertaining superstars in the league in terms of his celebrations. Over the years, we’ve seen the Golden State Warriors leader do the “shimmy” on various instances, the turning away before the shot sinks in, the newer ‘ring me’ gesture, and the “night-night” celebration the 2-time MVP did all 2022 playoffs long.

However, at one point in his career, The Baby-Faced Assassin used a different superstar’s iconic celebration as a taunt.

During Game 3 of the second round of the 2016 playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers, Steph hit a big three-pointer during the dying minute of the overtime to give the San Francisco-based franchise an 8-point advantage.

After knocking down the long-distance shot, Chef Curry taunted Damian Lillard by doing the “Dame-Time” celebration.

Steph really mocked Dame’s celebration in Portland 😭 Cold blooded 🥶 pic.twitter.com/KVYPuampLC — ³⁰ (@StephMuse_) September 18, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry does the “Dame-Time” celebration

As soon as the old clip of Curry doing the Blazers’ star’s celebration resurfaced on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

He really a villain 😂 — Nick (@StingDemStinga) September 18, 2022

Steph always been about that life. Brother is cold — Open (@open00256) September 18, 2022

It’s even better when he does it — ιກ廾นℳ₳ŋ (@Inhuman_03) September 18, 2022

HE SAID “NO DAME TIME” 💀 — Happy Warriors Fan 🏆 (@GoIdenState) September 18, 2022

Lmao Steph really is a humble villain, GOAT point guard 🙌🏾 https://t.co/e4H7rScLAX — Everybody Hates Nix (@Nixfidel) September 18, 2022

The guy is a menace lmao https://t.co/qbYIQYyuxR — Kyze (@kyze_SKM) September 18, 2022

To be honest, Steph doing the “Dame-Time” celebration seems a bit absurd, however, in this particular situation, it was extremely brutal of Curry to do so.

