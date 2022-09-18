“I still can’t get no Kyries?”: John Wall clapped back at Kyrie Irving, responded to trash-talk with a 111-103 Wizards Win

Former Wizards star John Wall once took on Kyrie Irving’s trash talk with an excellent performance and a cheeky comment

In the summer of 2017, the Golden State Warriors had beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers in 5 games. With Kevin Durant added to a 73-win Golden State roster, it was an impossible task for LeBron James and Kyrie Irving to replicate the success they had in 2016. With there seeming to be no way out, Kyrie decided it’s time he moved on from LBJ’s shadows, and led his own team.

KAI forced his way to Boston, where he played two seasons with the legendary franchise. While Kyrie tried to be ‘the man’ on the Cs, injuries derailed his plans, eventually causing him to part ways with the team in 2019.

During his time in Boston, Uncle Drew had quite a few highlights and memorable instances. His interaction with John Wall, while he was mic-d up was among one of them.

John Wall cheekily mocked Kyrie Irving over the latter’s signature shoes

During the 2017 NBA Christmas Games, the Washington Wizards were in Boston to take on the Celtics. It was a battle of the two star point guards, Kyrie Irving and John Wall. During the first quarter, Irving made the first comment, as Wall made a series of moves on Irving, but failed to convert the same.

Irving passed a cheeky comment, “You missed your highlight.”

However, towards the end of the night, it was Wall who had the last laugh, as he led the Wizards to a 111-103 win. During a part of the game, we could hear the Wizards’ guard ask KAI, “I still can’t get no Kyrie’s?”

Maybe Kyrie gave Wall his sneakers after the game, or perhaps, the result of the game threw the Celtics’ guard off.

It is understandable why Wall wanted to get his hands on a pair of Kyries. With their traction and their soles, Kyries are one of the best basketball shoes for players of most categories.