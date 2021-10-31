“Cade Cunningham really had the worst debut for a #1 pick since Anthony Bennett”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Pistons rookie shoots an abysmal 12.5% from the field in his NBA debut

Putting up 2 points and 7 rebounds against the Magic, Cade Cunningham had the worst field goal percentage by a #1 pick in his NBA debut since Anthony Bennett in 2013.
On Saturday night, the #1 pick of the 2021 Draft Cade Cunningham, who sat the first 4 games of the Pistons’ young season, made his highly-anticipated debut against the Orlando Magic.
Much to everyone’s surprise, Cade had a rather dreadful debut as he duelled with the #5 pick Jalen Suggs (10 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds). Putting up only 2 points, 2 assists and 7 rebounds on an awful 1/8 shooting from the field, the Pistons’ rookie was pretty underwhelming. And despite his off-night, it was Detroit who grabbed the 110-103 win, behind Jerami Grant’s 22-point night.
Final stats for Cade Cunningham
19 min, 2 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk, 2 TO, 1-8 FG, 0-5 3P
What did everyone think?
Cunningham’s 12.5% shooting from the field was the worst field goal percentage by a #1 pick in his NBA debut since 2013 Draft’s bust Anthony Bennett, who started his NBA career with a 0/5 shooting.
Cade Cunningham shot 1-for-8 from the field in his NBA debut (12.5%).
That is the 2nd-worst field goal percentage by a No. 1 overall pick in his NBA debut in the Modern Draft Era (min. 5 FGA).
Anthony Bennett shot 0-5 in his debut. pic.twitter.com/awtYCinT0b
NBA Twitter reacts to Cade Cunningham shooting 1/8 in his NBA debut
NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions as Cade Cunningham scored only 2 points in his professional debut.
Cade Cunningham woke up feeling dangerous 😈
2 points 🔥
1-8 from the field 👀
0-5 from 3 💯
Carried by Jerami Grant 🤫🤫
2nd worst FG% by a #1 pick in his debut in the modern era 🥵
Bust written all over this guy. Don't @ me. Told you so!!!!!
Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green
As a Cavs fan, I'm pretty happy with where Mobley went, lol.
It was a pretty rough start to his NBA career, however, there are a few positives the Pistons can take away from this game. The 6-foot-8 Cade brought great energy, and in no time made a positive impact on the defensive end. Being sidelined for the past 4 games, it was pretty evident that the 20-year-old’s ankle shouldn’t be a problem moving forward.
It is way too early, not to mention simply disrespectful, to term Cunningham a “bust” judging him by his debut. Going forward, there is no doubt Cade will find his rhythm and help Detroit find its winning ways.