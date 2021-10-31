“Cade Cunningham really had the worst debut for a #1 pick since Anthony Bennett”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Pistons rookie shoots an abysmal 12.5% from the field in his NBA debut

Putting up 2 points and 7 rebounds against the Magic, Cade Cunningham had the worst field goal percentage by a #1 pick in his NBA debut since Anthony Bennett in 2013.

On Saturday night, the #1 pick of the 2021 Draft Cade Cunningham, who sat the first 4 games of the Pistons’ young season, made his highly-anticipated debut against the Orlando Magic.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Cade had a rather dreadful debut as he duelled with the #5 pick Jalen Suggs (10 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds). Putting up only 2 points, 2 assists and 7 rebounds on an awful 1/8 shooting from the field, the Pistons’ rookie was pretty underwhelming. And despite his off-night, it was Detroit who grabbed the 110-103 win, behind Jerami Grant’s 22-point night.

Final stats for Cade Cunningham 19 min, 2 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk, 2 TO, 1-8 FG, 0-5 3P What did everyone think? — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) October 31, 2021

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts as the Lakers superstar’s dresses up as Freddy Krueger for Halloween

Cunningham’s 12.5% shooting from the field was the worst field goal percentage by a #1 pick in his NBA debut since 2013 Draft’s bust Anthony Bennett, who started his NBA career with a 0/5 shooting.

Cade Cunningham shot 1-for-8 from the field in his NBA debut (12.5%). That is the 2nd-worst field goal percentage by a No. 1 overall pick in his NBA debut in the Modern Draft Era (min. 5 FGA). Anthony Bennett shot 0-5 in his debut. pic.twitter.com/awtYCinT0b — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 31, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts to Cade Cunningham shooting 1/8 in his NBA debut

NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions as Cade Cunningham scored only 2 points in his professional debut.

Cade Cunningham woke up feeling dangerous 😈 2 points 🔥 1-8 from the field 👀 0-5 from 3 💯 Carried by Jerami Grant 🤫🤫 2nd worst FG% by a #1 pick in his debut in the modern era 🥵 — . (@kgsthroatgoat_) October 31, 2021

Bust written all over this guy. Don’t @ me. Told you so!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9OeJOR9k1x — Jin Mendrez (@dlorapaport) October 31, 2021

Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green pic.twitter.com/msesxr4G0o — menace to society (@rocketsbeliever) October 25, 2021

As a Cavs fan, I’m pretty happy with where Mobley went, lol. — Chris Adkins (@chrisa5225) October 31, 2021

It was a pretty rough start to his NBA career, however, there are a few positives the Pistons can take away from this game. The 6-foot-8 Cade brought great energy, and in no time made a positive impact on the defensive end. Being sidelined for the past 4 games, it was pretty evident that the 20-year-old’s ankle shouldn’t be a problem moving forward.

Also Read: NBA Twitter uncovers shocking statline highlighting the dominance of the Grizzlies star this season

It is way too early, not to mention simply disrespectful, to term Cunningham a “bust” judging him by his debut. Going forward, there is no doubt Cade will find his rhythm and help Detroit find its winning ways.