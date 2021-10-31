“LeBron James really looking scarier off the court than on the court”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Lakers superstar’s dresses up as Freddy Krueger for Halloween

Several stars around the league have dressed up for Halloween. Lakers superstar LeBron James puts on a scary Freddy Krueger outfit.

It’s “trick or treat” season. And if you’re an avid NBA fan, you know for a fact that players around the league love to dress up as different characters during the spooky season. Over the past few years, we have seen players dress up as iconic characters. Bradley Beal’s Joker costume or Dwight Howard accurately dressing up as Thanos, or JJ Redick dressing up as a Lego Man, the players of the league really love to experiment during this time of the year.

One such superstar in the league who channelizes his inner kid during the Halloween season is LeBron James. Ever since Bron has been in the league, he has been entertaining us with several memorable costumes over the years. Whether it was Edward Scissorhands display back in 2019 or suiting up as Prince back in 2015, the King has been spot-on and creative with his costumes.

And this year too, LeBron’s Halloween fit is beyond impressive. Bron has been haunting everyone dressing up as Freddy Krueger from the iconic “A Nightmare on Elm Street” film series. Recently, the Lakers superstar took to his Instagram where he captioned his Halloween photo:

“Sticks And Stones May Break My Bones But Nothing Will Ever Kill Me” SWEET DREAMS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames)

Also Read: Warriors’ Draymond Green is really pleased with the new NBA rule changes

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James dressing up as Freddy Krueger for Halloween 2021

NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions as soon as the 4-time MVP posted his Halloween fit.

He should wear a Mickey Mouse costume pic.twitter.com/9PGwIQmUnY — 0fficialMike➐ (@Le6Ls) October 31, 2021

My GOAT strikes fear into the hearts of men on and off the court, JorBum could never! — ²³☄️ (@BronGotGame) October 31, 2021

Just like Freddy, LeFraud is only the GOAT in people’s dreams — Beardown 2.0 (@0Beardown2) October 31, 2021

Clearly, LeBron is as great at cosplaying as he is at basketball.

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts as the Pelicans youngster was spotted running on the court before the Knicks game

As always, it really is great to see many NBA stars participate and have fun with their creative Halloween costumes.