“Who You Want Your Daughter To Bring Home”: Kevin Garnett Goes At Paolo Banchero For His Niceness

Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at Kia Center | Credits- Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Paolo Banchero’s steady ascent to NBA stardom may have gone under the radar for some. But make no mistake, the Orlando Magic forward has been one of the consistently brilliant performers in the league for some time.

Banchero set career highs in scoring and rebounding last season, which earned him his first All-Star selection. However, as with almost everyone, there are shortcomings to his game, and according to Kevin Garnett, it’s the way he carries himself.

Banchero has arguably established himself as the man for the future in Orlando. But Garnett believes he lacks intensity and passion — two qualities that, quite frankly, are too important for any player to overlook.

The former Timberwolves star did acknowledge Banchero’s talent. But Garnett also expressed concern about his tendency to be a bit too “nice”. In Garnett’s view, if Banchero wants to reach true superstardom, he needs to develop a fiercer edge and a mentality like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, or Anthony Edwards.

These are players known not just for winning, but for doing it with ruthless competitive spirit. They don’t just beat you, they make sure you feel it. “He’s gotta take the next demon step. He’s too nice of a guy,” KG said on a recent episode of Ticket & The Truth.

“This is who you want your daughter to bring home. He’s a good guy. He’s a great guy. You know if you want to be one of these players out here, you gotta become a demon… He’s not demon enough,” he added.

Garnett sees potential in Banchero and expects more from him. Being the nice guy could end up holding him back. We’ve already seen a similar case with Jayson Tatum, who, despite being one of the best players in the league, often gets overlooked because, in KG’s words, he’s not a “demon”.

This sheds light on the balance between talent and mentality that players should strive to attain. While Banchero has the tools to become a star, it remains to be seen whether he’ll develop that killer instinct so many of the NBA’s elite players possess.

If he does, it’ll elevate his stature even further, because in today’s league, winning alone doesn’t define greatness. You need the personality to match.

Austin Rivers is in awe of Banchero’s humility

In the 2024–25 season, Banchero played 46 games, averaging 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. After leading the Magic to the playoffs, he couldn’t push his team past the Boston Celtics in the first round.

That said, his performance stood out. In five postseason games, Banchero averaged 29.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

Austin Rivers, who has watched the Magic star closely, believes Banchero’s success is rooted in his relentless work ethic. On the Off Guard podcast, Rivers said, “He has an extreme work ethic, and he loves his craft. He purposely bought a huge house here in Orlando that had a gym so he could always be in the gym.”

But more than his game, what truly impressed Rivers was Banchero’s personality. “Forget how good he is as a basketball player. I’ve gotten to talk to him, and there’s a level of humility with this kid that you just don’t see,” he added.

Banchero is destined for greatness. How big his impact becomes will depend on how he continues to approach his game in the coming years.