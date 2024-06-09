Caitlin Clark Being Left Off 2024 Olympics Squad Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans on Twitter

Despite putting the entire league on notice, no one from the 2024 Draft Class got the call-up to play, for the Land Of Liberty in this year’s Paris Olympics. Caitlin Clark, the torchbearer of the WNBA, and possibly its most popular player, also didn’t make the team, and that has Clark fans up in arms.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Joe Vardon broke the news of Clark’s snubbing by listing the final cut of players that will be making Coach Cheryl Reeve’s national team roster this summer. Clark was one of 14 players invited to Team USA camp from April 3-5, but could not attend as she was leading Iowa to the national championship game in the NCAA Tournament. A very possible reason for the 22-year-old snubbing.

The 12-man roster is undoubtedly veteran-heavy but does have a sprinkle of younger talent as well. The women’s squad will be headlined by five-time gold medalist Diana Taurasi and WNBA Finals MVP A’ja Wilson. The group also is expected to include Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Alyssa Thomas, and Jackie Young.

While she didn’t make the cut, the Fever rookie should keep an eye on Sabrina Ionescu as Clark, who shares a similar playstyle with the Liberty guard, could in due time play backup to the 3 Point Champion. Clark supporters, however, think that the #1 Pick’s snubbing is unjust, and a result of senior players hating the Indiana superstar. Reacting to Shams Charania’s breaking the news of Clark’s snubbing on X, one Clark supporter commented,

“They just hating it’s crazy”

They just hating it’s crazy — Agenda (@Agenda__Pusher) June 8, 2024

While another fan pointed to Clark’s recent 30-point game against the Mystics as an example of why the Hawkeyes legend should have cut,

” She just knocked down 7 3s and is the #1 pick but can’t even get a bench spot on the USA roster, insane.”

She just knocked down 7 3s and is the #1 pick but can’t even get a bench spot on the USA roster, insane — ZeusThaPlug’s Picks💰🏀 (@PlugThaZeus) June 8, 2024

Regular WNBA fans also pitched in with their opinion on Caitlin Clark’s snubbing, with one fan pointing to the fact that the Aces, even though they are WNBA Champions, shouldn’t have four roster spots on the national team, hinting at favoritism being at play,

” But the aces got 4 players on the team no disrespect they’re great players but I think Taurasi put in the word.”

But the aces got 4 players on the team 🤣no disrespect they’re great players but I think Taurasi put in the word — Chris Castro (@chriscastro21) June 8, 2024

But upon closer inspection of the roster, it’s clear that the selection committee did a rather decent job at putting together the right pieces for the upcoming Olympics. Even without Clark, the team should be able to steamroll through the competition, en route to capturing their 8th consecutive gold medal.